Riyadh, The International Falcon Breeders Auction has become the premier annual gathering in the falconry world, drawing breeders and falconers from across Saudi Arabia and around the globe. This flagship event underscores Saudi Arabia's unwavering dedication to preserving its rich cultural heritage while driving growth in an industry that generates substantial investments annually.

The Saudi Falcons Club has strategically positioned this auction to showcase the world's finest falcon bloodlines, cementing Saudi Arabia's status as the global capital of falconry excellence. The event has evolved into the industry's most trusted international marketplace, bringing together falconers and breeding operations worldwide while maintaining world-class standards.

The event combines comprehensive exhibition spaces for participating farms with high-energy live bidding sessions that create intense competition among international buyers. Comprehensive broadcast coverage across television and digital platforms delivers a state-of-the-art experience that embraces technological innovation while reaching global audiences.

This remarkable success story has positioned the auction as the world's largest official marketplace for captive-bred falcons, serving as both an economic driver and the ultimate platform for falconry enthusiasts worldwide.

Record-breaking success

The 2024 auction, conducted over 20 days at the club's Malham headquarters, generating sales of over 10 million riyals from 872 falcons sold, with 56 premier breeding operations participating from 19 countries. The event's highlight was the record-breaking sale of an Ultra White Gyr Falcon chick from Pacific Northwest Falcons in the United States, which commanded 400,000 riyals.

The 2023 auction delivered extraordinary growth of over 218% compared to the previous year, with 642 falcons sold for total revenues exceeding 8 million riyals. The event drew 39 breeding operations from 16 countries, including prominent participation from the United States, Germany, Spain, Britain, and Austria, alongside domestic farms.

The first two years combined produced sales surpassing 10 million riyals from over 800 falcons, clearly demonstrating the auction's rapid expansion and cementing its position as the world's premier specialized falcon marketplace and fastest-growing investment opportunity in the sector.

Broader economic impact

The auction demonstrates the Saudi Falcons Club's commitment to advancing falcon breeding excellence while establishing falconry culture within a professional, development-focused framework. This transformation has created a unique cultural and civilizational showcase that embodies Saudi Arabia's identity and rich history, while attracting elite falconers and investors from across the international community.

Through this comprehensive approach, the club is fundamentally reshaping the global falconry landscape with an innovative Saudi vision that masterfully balances traditional heritage with modern advancement, propelling falconry culture toward unprecedented economic and cultural opportunities.