Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — Mobility leaders from across the public and private sectors gathered in Riyadh for the latest edition of Mobility Talks, part of Uber’s Rihla initiative, a platform designed to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions by translating national mobility priorities into tangible outcomes through cross-sector collaboration, bringing together key stakeholders across different areas including tourism, talent upskilling and innovation.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates its transformation, urban mobility continues to play a central role in enabling economic diversification, enhancing quality of life, and supporting the movement of people across cities and destinations.

The session brought together representatives from the TGA, Quality of Life Program, Jameel Mobility Solutions & Services and Uber to review progress in Saudi Arabia’s mobility sector and align on priorities for the next phase of development, with a focus on readiness, innovation, and long-term sustainability. Speakers included Aljohara Alfayez, Director of Future Mobility Development, Transport General Authority, Salman Alkhattaf, Advisor to the CEO, Quality of Life Program and Saleh Al Muhanna, Head of Policy, Uber Saudi Arabia.

Enhancing urban mobility



Under the theme “The Next Chapter of Kingdom Mobility,” discussions focused on the evolution of the Kingdom’s transport system and its role in enabling innovation, investment, and improved mobility services With a growing emphasis on enhancing the experience of residents and visitors and strengthening the Kingdom’s global positioning as a leading destination.

Participants discussed the introduction of emerging technologies, including autonomous mobility, with emphasis on phased deployment, regulatory readiness, and public trust, alongside key enablers for long-term growth such as infrastructure, regulations, and local capabilities, particularly with increasing demand driven by giga-projects and major events such as Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup. Speakers highlighted the importance of coordinated action across the mobility ecosystem to ensure efficient traffic flow, scalable mobility solutions, and a seamless urban experience.

Aljohara Alfayez, Director of Future Mobility Regulation, TGA said: “The Kingdom’s transport system is being built for the future, and the regulatory frameworks supporting it are evolving at pace. This is the work we are advancing, and forums like this help ensure it remains coordinated and aligned for the next phase, especially as the Kingdom prepares to host major global events and scale its mobility infrastructure.”

Strengthening collaboration in line with Vision 2030 ambitions

Saleh Al Muhanna, Head of Policy, Uber Saudi Arabia commented: “As Saudi Arabia continues to lay the groundwork in mobility innovation, Mobility Talks brings together key stakeholders to help define the next phase of growth. As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 ambitions, mobility will play an increasingly important role in shaping how people live, work and experience the Kingdom. Through Rihla, Uber is committed to bringing together public and private sector stakeholders to help accelerate readiness and support the development of a more connected and sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.”

Salman Al Khattaf, Advisor to the CEO at the Quality of Life program Center, said: “Mobility plays a central role in enhancing the quality of life across the Kingdom by improving access to opportunities, services, and experiences. As we move into the next phase, continued collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders will be essential to ensure that mobility solutions remain inclusive, innovative, and aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and its national targets.”

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

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