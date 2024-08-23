The panel brings a distinguished lineup of visionary leaders, including: Ser Miang Ng , Vice President of the International Olympic Committee David Lappartient , IOC Member & Chair of the IOC Esports Commission, President of Union Cycliste Internationale Abdulaziz Baeshen , Secretary General and CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The New Global Sport Conference (NGSC) 2024 will shine a global spotlight on the recent announcement from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to partner with the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Saudi Arabia for 12 years to host the Olympic Esports Games.

The conference, which will welcome 60 global speakers and more than 1,200 visionary leaders from the esports, gaming, business, entertainment, and mainstream esports realms, including over 200 of the world’s most prominent CEOs, will feature a groundbreaking panel discussion titled ‘A Historic Convergence of Esports,’ which will explore the transformative integration of esports into the Olympic movement.

The panel will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Ser Miang Ng, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee; David Lappartient, IOC Member & Chair of the IOC Esports Commission, President of Union Cycliste Internationale; Abdulaziz Baeshen, Secretary General and CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee; and Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation.

Ser Miang Ng, Vice President of the International Olympic Committee, said: “The decision to create the Olympic Esports Games marks a historic moment that will profoundly impact both the Olympics and the world of esports. This is a recognition of the skill, dedication, and athleticism of esports players, who will have the opportunity to write their names in history as the first winners of the Olympic Esports Games next year in Saudi Arabia. The world will witness esports' true impact as players across the globe come together to compete at the highest level, showcasing their talents on the grandest stage.”

David Lappartient, IOC Member & Chair of the IOC Esports Commission, President of Union Cycliste Internationale, said: “I look forward to speaking at the New Global Sport Conference to discuss the historic decision to create the Olympic Esports Games. This decision reflects our commitment to innovation while upholding the values the Olympics have always stood for. Esports is a rapidly growing field that resonates deeply with younger generations worldwide, and it is only fitting that it takes its place on the Olympic stage, where the world's best athletes come together in the spirit of excellence and fair play.”

“Our Commission has worked tirelessly to design a program that honors the interests of the esports community while staying true to Olympic values. We are thrilled to have Saudi Arabia as the host of this groundbreaking event, especially when looking at the Kingdom’s remarkable growth in esports, sports, and entertainment, which is a testament to its readiness to host such a spectacular event,” added Lappartient.

Abdulaziz Baeshen, Secretary General and CEO of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said: “The creation of the Olympic Esports Games represents a monumental opportunity in sports and gaming and marks a historic step forward for the Olympic movement, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront as an important driving force. It also aligns perfectly with the Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy, launched in 2022, and is set to continue the sector's rapid growth within the country. Beyond giving esports athletes a chance to represent something much bigger than themselves by competing for their countries in 2025, this is also an opportunity for Olympic values to reach and inspire an entirely new audience.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “The recent announcement of the Olympic Esports Games is a true testament to the global impact of esports and its status as a new and serious global sport. This historic milestone gives our players the recognition they deserve and provides fans another thrilling global championship to support their countries and teams.”

“The first New Global Sport Conference in 2023 proudly unveiled the Esports World Cup – currently being hosted to global acclaim in Riyadh –, so it is fitting that this year’s edition provides another momentous step on Saudi Arabia’s esports journey. I look forward to hearing our speakers discuss this exciting future during the New Global Sport Conference”, added Reichert.

The announcement of the Olympic Esports Games last month made headline news worldwide, and the second edition of NGSC will provide the perfect opportunity for the global gaming community to converge in Riyadh for impactful creativity and discussion. The session will explore the profound implications of this convergence, celebrating the athletes redefining what it means to compete at the highest levels and shaping the future of global sports culture.

The discussion will highlight Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in hosting the inaugural Olympic Esports Games, a milestone that signals a new direction for traditional and digital sports. The panelists will also address the strategic vision behind integrating esports into the Olympics and the opportunities and challenges of merging the dynamic world of esports with the storied tradition of the Olympic Games. This session represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of global sports culture as esports and the Olympics redefine the future of athletic achievement.

Hosted at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh At Kingdom Centre on August 24-25, NGSC’s second edition, The Future of Fandom,’ is the ideal platform to discuss the work achieved and what is still required for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games. The conference will focus on critical themes such as fan engagement in sports and esports and explore the latest trends and strategies in fan engagement.

