Al Ahsa, Saudi Arabia: Afyaa Holding, a leading real estate development company headquartered in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, has appointed seasoned hospitality professional, Olivier Harnisch, as the Chairman of its Advisory Board.

Harnisch, a well-known hospitality leader with more than three decades of industry experience spanning operations, management, and investment, will provide strategic guidance for Afyaa Holding’s real estate developments in the Al Ahsa region and across Saudi Arabia.

As the former CEO of Emaar Hospitality in Dubai and Head of Hospitality for the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, Harnisch is expertly positioned to advise on Afyaa Holding’s direction as it cements its position as a hospitality leader in Al Ahsa, the largest governate in the Kingdom.

Projects already underway include three sustainable lodges to be developed in partnership with GCC-born ecolodge brand ENVI Lodges, as well as a premium city hotel, a wellness resort, and the development of several international schools.

The company, which has a development history of 35 years, is also developing several projects in the housing and healthcare sectors, details of which will be announced shortly.

“Olivier Harnisch brings extensive experience to Afyaa, and we look forward to his contribution and a mutually beneficial collaboration," said Ali Alsaleh, Deputy CEO of Afyaa Holding. “His insights and expertise will assist us in our ambitious development plans to continue to successfully enhance the residential, hospitality, healthcare, and educational asset offerings across the Al Ahsa region, and beyond within Saudi Arabia.”

Commenting on his appointment, Olivier Harnisch said: “I’m honoured to be part of Afyaa Holding’s esteemed Advisory Board. The company has a strong legacy in real estate development, and I am eager to contribute to its exciting future. With Afyaa's upcoming projects and its sharp focus on pioneering concepts aligned to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we have a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact on the hospitality and real estate sectors in the Kingdom.”

Olivier Harnisch is the founder and CEO of Lunasole Hospitality, a company he established to support investors in enhancing returns on their existing and planned hospitality projects. He also serves as a board member for various companies in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

His educational background includes an MSc in Organisational Behaviour from the University of London, an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, a Degree in Hotel Management from the School of Hotel Administration in Berlin, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Hospitality Real Estate from Cornell University, Ithaca, USA. He is also a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) by the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

About Afyaa Holding

Afyaa Holding is a leading real estate development company based in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. With 35 years of development history, the company is a pioneer in residential, hospitality, healthcare, and educational sectors. Aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, Afyaa Holding is committed to delivering high-quality projects that contribute to the sustainable growth and development of the Kingdom.