Riyadh: Passenger traffic between the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia rose 34% to a record 1.338 million direct passengers in 2024, more than double the 0.659 million passengers achieved in 2022. The figures were announced ahead of a 27-29 January Saudi aviation delegation visit to London, headed by the General Authority of Civil Aviation’s Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Intelligence, Mohammed AlKhuraisi.

UK-Saudi passenger numbers were boosted by British Airways commencing direct flights between Heathrow and Jeddah, whilst national carrier Saudia Airlines also achieved significant expansion. Further growth is planned with Virgin Airways announcing direct flights from Riyadh to Heathrow commencing in March 2025.

GACA Executive Vice President, Mohammed Al-Khuraisi said:

“Saudi Arabia is creating unprecedented growth and investment opportunities for global aviation, including the United Kingdom where both countries are achieving record passenger growth. The United Kingdom’s expertise in aviation and infrastructure, combined with the growth agenda of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, is delivering new commercial partnerships across our airports, airlines and aviation service sectors. GACA is delighted to be leading a Saudi aviation delegation to further strengthen these partnerships and lay the platform for future growth.”

The Saudi delegation's visit to London showcased the progression of the Saudi Aviation Strategy to the British government and commercial audiences, building bilateral relationships and commercial partnerships with the United Kingdom, and promoting GACA’s proven expertise in safety, security, and international cooperation. The delegation participated in a roundtable event with the British Aviation Group, engagement with UK companies in the Aviation Supply Forum, and a bilateral meeting with British Government officials including the Department for Transport and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The Saudi aviation sector is undergoing significant transformation through the implementation of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which is unlocking $100 billion in investment to triple passenger numbers to 330 million per annum. The strategy is driving unprecedented growth across the Kingdom’s aviation sector, in 2024 passenger numbers rose 15% to a record 128 million, 24% above pre-pandemic levels, with flight numbers rising by 11% to 902,000. There was also a 16% increase in connectivity with the Kingdom now connected to 172 destinations on a weekly basis around the world, and a 34% increase in cargo volumes to 1.2m tons.