Muscat, Oman – Aster Al Raffah Hospitals & Clinics, a leading integrated healthcare provider under Aster DM Healthcare in the GCC, has officially launched the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre. Located in Al Ghubra, Muscat, this first-of-its-kind facility in the Sultanate marks a significant milestone in healthcare innovation, poised to transform neuro-rehabilitation across the region.

The facility was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Salim Al-Mandhari, Undersecretary for Planning and Health Regulation, Ministry of Health, Sultanate of Oman, alongside; Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics - UAE, Oman, Bahrain; Mr. Shailesh Guntu, Deputy CEO of Aster Hospitals, UAE & Oman; Mr. Rahul Kadavakolu, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Aster DM Healthcare; Dr. Sachin Kandhari, CEO of Walk Again India, and other distinguished guests.

Aster Al Raffah Walk Again is Oman’s one of the first private hospital to introduce a specialized robotic rehabilitation facility. It offers a multidisciplinary approach to recovery, utilizing advanced robotic technologies to support patients with neurological, spinal, stroke-related, and sports injuries. Spanning three floors, the centre provides specialized rehabilitation for a wide range of conditions, including stroke, spinal cord injury (SCI), traumatic brain injury (TBI), cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, and motor neuron diseases, among others. The facility serves both pediatric and adult patients, with provisions for international care.

The centre is designed as a multidisciplinary facility of excellence, specializing in Neurology, Spine, and Sports Medicine, ensuring holistic care for patients recovering from complex injuries and neurological disorders.

A key highlight of the centre is the Cyberdyne HAL, a robotic exoskeleton that assists patients with mobility impairments, enabling walking and limb movement by interpreting bioelectric signals from muscles. Other cutting-edge technologies include the Recoverix Pro system, which uses Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) for stroke and multiple sclerosis rehabilitation, and Vibramoov, a vibration therapy system that enhances gait and mobility. Additional innovations such as Luna EMG, a neurorehabilitation system, and Meissa OT, a robotic upper limb rehabilitation device, ensure comprehensive recovery for patients with varied needs.

The centre also offers advanced neuromodulation treatments, including Deep Brain Stimulation for movement disorders and Vagus Nerve Stimulation for treatment-resistant epilepsy. These technologies, along with Functional Electrical Stimulation, enhance muscle strength and coordination, supporting patients in regaining independence.

The Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Centre is supported by a team of nationally and internationally recognized specialists in Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Spine, and Rheumatology. Leading the clinical team is Dr. Ali Al Balushi, Consultant - Vascular Neurologist & Neurointerventionalist at Aster Al Raffah Hospitals & Clinics, along with other esteemed doctors who bring extensive expertise in managing complex neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.

By focusing on neuroplasticity, the process through which the brain reorganizes itself after injury, the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Hospital facilitates recovery through a range of therapies tailored to individual needs. Utilizing US FDA-approved technologies, the centre aims to harness the brain’s ability to form new neural connections, a critical element of rehabilitation following neurological conditions.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Bin Salim Al Mandhari - Undersecretary for Planning & Health Regulation, Ministry of Health ,Sultanate of Oman, speaking about the launch, remarked, “We are proud to inaugurate this world-class facility in Oman, which will help bring advanced rehabilitation care closer to home for our people. The launch of the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation hospital reflects our vision of building Oman as a leading hub for innovative healthcare. The Government of Oman and the Ministry of Health will continue to partner closely with the private health sector to ensure their success and to bring the best medical technologies to our country for the welfare of our people. This state-of-the-art rehabilitation solution will not only benefit citizens across Oman but will also attract patients from outside Oman, strengthening Oman’s position as a destination for world-class treatment.”

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, commenting on the significance of the initiative, added, “The Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Hospital is a monumental step forward in providing accessible, world-class rehabilitation care to patients in Oman and the region. This facility is part of Aster’s commitment to offering innovative healthcare solutions, and it will undoubtedly transform the lives of patients by offering hope and enabling recovery that was once thought impossible. Through our 'Treat in Oman' initiative, we aim to eliminate the need for residents to travel abroad for advanced care, making Oman a global leader in healthcare excellence.”

Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, commented, "The launch of the Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Hospital in Oman marks a defining moment in our mission to make cutting-edge, patient-centric care accessible to all. At Aster, we believe in transforming lives through innovation and compassion. This facility embodies that vision, providing hope and advanced recovery solutions to patients with neurological and musculoskeletal conditions. As we expand our footprint in Oman, we remain committed to raising the bar for specialized care and making the country a leading destination for healthcare excellence in the region."

Dr. Sachin Kandhari, CEO of Walk Again India, reflecting on the collaboration, said, “As a leading provider of neuro-rehabilitation, Walk Again is excited to partner with Aster in bringing advanced robotic rehabilitation to Oman. Our mission is to help patients recover from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other neurological disorders. Through this Hospital, we are committed to leveraging state-of-the-art technology and global expertise to provide the highest standards of care.”

Walk Again brings a legacy of clinical excellence in neuro-rehabilitation, with a strong track record of integrating robotics with personalized treatment protocols. Through the technologies and expertise introduced at the Aster Al Raffah Walk Again Advanced Robotic Rehabilitation Hospital, patients in Oman now have access to globally benchmarked rehabilitation solutions without the need to travel abroad.

In addition to clinical services, the centre is committed to advancing medical education and clinical research. It will actively engage in national and international conferences, further establishing its role as a leader in neuro-rehabilitation and innovation. This initiative significantly enhances Oman’s healthcare sector and contributes to the Sultanate’s broader vision of providing high-quality medical technologies and specialized services closer to home. As a regional centre of excellence, the facility is also expected to attract patients from across the GCC and African nations seeking advanced robotic rehabilitation. Through robotic rehabilitation, the centre aims to empower patients, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life.

