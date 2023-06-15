Riyadh: The Saudi ports sector has recorded a remarkable rise in the UNCTAD’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI) for Q2 2023 by scoring 76.16 points, a result that enabled the Kingdom to secure the sixteenth position from among 187 countries.

HE Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and Chairman of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) used this occasion to thank the Kingdom’s Leadership for their unwavering support of the nation’s transportation, logistics, and ports sectors, noting that the landmark achievement will strengthen the country’s competitive position on the global maritime map.

He further added that the accomplishment was key in fulfilling the outcomes of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) and boosting economic growth through a host of measures that include cost-efficient logistics and faster transit times, besides bolstering the value of Saudi products in global markets and unlocking new markets for Saudi exporters across the world.

The addition of 20 shipping services to the Saudi ports network in the first half of 2023 by global cargo carriers also played a key role in enhancing its attractiveness, optimizing operating efficiency, and cementing its standing as a leading logistics hub of choice, according to HE Al-Jasser.

The latest success closely follows the Kingdom’s 17-place jump in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI), securing the 38th position globally from among 160 countries. Strategically located along the world’s major trade routes, Saudi Arabia is currently linked to 348 ports through 97 shipping links.

About the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani)

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) was established in 1976 to oversee the operations of the Saudi ports. Since its inception, Mawani has been keen on transforming the Saudi ports into investment platforms and facilitating the Kingdom’s trade with the rest of the world. The Authority seeks to achieve an effective regulatory and commercial environment supported by an operating model that enables growth and innovation in the Kingdom's maritime industry. It also envisions developing a sustainable and prosperous ports sector to consolidate the Kingdom's position as a leading global logistics hub. Mawani strives to realize Saudi Arabia’s economic and social ambitions by ensuring reliable and efficient logistics operations, as well as creating a safe and sustainable maritime environment. Developing the Kingdom’s industrial capabilities to fulfill the objectives of the National Transport Strategy in line with Saudi Vision 2030, has and will always be one of Mawani’s main objectives, thus contributing to making Saudi Arabia a pioneer in the ports sector.

Find out more at mawani.gov.sa

Media@mawani.gov.sa