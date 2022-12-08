Diabetes is a growing health challenge for Qatar. It is estimated that 16.4% of the adult population in Qatar has diabetes, with 394,900 being adults[1].

Type 1 diabetes, the most common type of diabetes in children, now represents around 10% of total diabetic patients in the region.

Doha, Qatar: Sanofi, in partnership with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the implementation of the Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS) initiative across 20 schools in Qatar in the initial phase. The KiDS initiative is a multi-stakeholder program that aims to bring diabetes education to schools and healthcare providers to fight diabetes-related stigma, increase awareness of type 1 diabetes and tackle preventable risk factors for type 2 diabetes.

The KiDS initiative is aligned with ‘Education to protect tomorrow’, the theme of the World Diabetes Day 2021-23 campaign. People living with diabetes need access to ongoing education to better manage their condition. Implementation of the KiDS initiative started on November 12, with an introduction workshop for selected school and hospital nurses. Following its success, several more workshops are planned to foster preventive behavior among children, secure their wellbeing and improve healthcare standards according to international best practices.

As a multi-stakeholder initiative, KiDS has identified nurses as crucial for continuous engagement in types 1 diabetes prevention programs that can facilitate a better understanding of diabetes risk factors, symptoms, and complications amongst the young population. Therefore, it is deploying a variety of educational tools and learning resources to empower nurses with knowledge about diabetes management and prevention among children.

Managing type 1 diabetes involves daily insulin injections, regular blood glucose self-monitoring and adopting a healthy lifestyle. This can be challenging for children. Qatar reported 1900 cases of type 1 diabetes in children in 2021[2]. They may face stigmas, which in turn impact school attendance and mental well-being. In addition, it is estimated that 16.4% of the adult population in Qatar has diabetes[3].

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Al-Thani,

Director of the Public Health Department, MoPH, Qatar,

“We have already developed a national diabetes strategy to oversee implementation and facilitate interaction and collaboration between all healthcare delivery organizations involved in diabetes. This strategy engages all relevant governmental and non-governmental organizations in the prevention of diabetes and improves access to diabetes care.”

Dr. Kholoud Al Mutawa

Senior Consultant Public Health, Head of the Non-Communicable Diseases section at MoPH,

“Until recently, Type 2 diabetes was seen mostly in adults, but it is now also occurring increasingly in children, most likely because of childhood obesity. MoPH and its partner organizations are currently working under the National Diabetes Strategy to raise awareness about the prevention and management of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The action plan will focus on defined policies, strategies and interventions to address health promotion, disease prevention and improved access to the right care among this priority population. We are glad to organize the KiDS program which highlights the importance of creating a positive environment to help children with diabetes manage their condition using the best and most effective protocols.”

The KiDS program[4] has played a key role in diabetes awareness around the world. KiDS resources have been brought to the classroom in over 10 countries, engaging more than 340,000 children and 19,800 teachers in 2,100 schools[5]. The Qatar KiDS initiative highlights the importance of creating a positive environment for children with diabetes and offers guidance on managing their condition. Sanofi is also working on ongoing initiatives with the MoPH to enable better access to care that can prevent the disease and its complications.

Niven Al Khoury

General Manager, General Medicines KSA & Gulf MCO, Sanofi

“Sanofi has been involved in diabetes prevention and management for decades through various treatments and individualized care solutions for people with diabetes. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) to implement the KiDS project on a global scale. On the local level, we are working closely with Qatar’s Ministries of Health and Education to implement the program across the nation. This demonstrates our vision for a healthy future for all children in the country.”

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the International Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Diabetes (ISPAD) and Sanofi initiated the Kids and Diabetes in Schools (KiDS) project in 2013.

-Ends-

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

Contacts

Bahaa Fatairy | bahaa.fatairy@sanofi.com

Stanislava Burianek Stanislava.Burianek@bpggroup.com

Mahmoud Abou Sherif | mahnud.sherif@bpggroup.com

[1] https://idf.org/our-network/regions-members/middle-east-and-north-africa/members/45-qatar.html

[2] https://diabetesatlas.org/regional-factsheets/?dlmodal=active&dlsrc=https%3A%2F%2Fdiabetesatlas.org%2Fidfawp%2Fresource-files%2F2021%2F11%2FIDF-Atlas-Factsheet-2021_MENA.pdf

[3] https://idf.org/our-network/regions-members/middle-east-and-north-africa/members/45-qatar.html

[4] https://kids.idf.org/

[5] https://kids.idf.org/