Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, has signed an agreement with King Abdullah Medical City (KAMC), a member of Makkah Health Cluster, to support the establishment of the first Nasal Polyps Patients Registry, powered by Real-World Data and data analytics, in the western region of Saudi Arabia.

The Patients’ Registry is poised to act as a strong driver of leading-edge diagnosis and treatment solutions aimed at improving the quality of life of persons suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in the country.

Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) is a common medical condition that adversely impacts patient health-related quality of life and results in enormous medical expenses. This is often exacerbated by nasal polyps, which are benign lesions arising from the mucosa of the nasal passages and affect approximately 20 per cent of people living with CRS.1,2

The combination of these two medical conditions, also known as CRSwNP, causes a range of persistent debilitating symptoms, including loss of smell, nasal obstruction and discharge. Globally, an estimated 4 per cent of the world’s population suffer from this condition.3,4,5,6

Dr Omar Abu Suliman

Head of Research Team, Consultant Rhinology, Sinus & Skull Base, King Abdullah Medical City & Board Member, General Supervisor of Subspecialities at Saudi ORL Society

“RWE is revolutionising the traditional approach to diagnoses and treatments in healthcare, and this unprecedented Patients Registry will pave the way for more personalised and advanced care capitalising on cutting-edge analytic tools. We are grateful to have partnered with Sanofi, among other contributors, for this far-reaching initiative, which will advance medical research and treatments.”

Dr Dilshaad Ali Bin Abas Ali

CEO KAMC & CEO Makkah Health Cluster

“The path-breaking initiative by King Abdullah Medical City to gather and assess nasal polyps’ data in the country is a pioneering programme. It is a major step forward in our efforts to combat non-communicable diseases while providing an invaluable resource for the medical fraternity for further research and analysis.”

Dr Khaled Bin Ahmad Bin Salman

Executive Director of Research & Innovation KAMC

"The Research Department has developed 22 registries during the past seven years, 11 of which are related to oncology diseases, the rest are from various specialties in the Medical City, and one is related to rhinitis. Given the inadequacy of CRSwNP data in the Gulf region, a Patients Registry based on the Saudi population will become a vital resource for healthcare practitioners and researchers to find effective diagnoses and treatments for this common condition. We're grateful to Sanofi for their wholehearted support in KAMC's first-of-its-kind initiative in this regard to help strengthen the country's health sector.”

Robert Gal

General Manager Specialty Care Sanofi KSA

“As a pioneer in RWE for the advancement of precision medicine and treatments, Sanofi believes it is crucial to work hand in hand to identify ways to improve the quality of life of people with nasal polyps, in particular those with CRSwNP. We’re very pleased to partner with KAMC to develop this Patients Registry, which will explore new ways to deliver effective diagnosis and care for people living with this condition.”

Patients Registry to transform diagnosis and treatment that will ensure better quality of life of people suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps in KSA

The Gulf countries also bear an unprecedented burden of CRSwNP,3 and a lack of sufficient data on this condition creates a critical healthcare gap that needs to be filled to ensure better diagnosis and treatment.

The Nasal Polyps Patients Registry aims to close this gap by gathering longitudinal health data from 300-400 people living with nasal polyps, in order to accurately assess their conditions, set an action plan to reduce morbidity, provide better protocols for treatment, and improve their quality of life.

With the joint Clinical and RWD initiatives of Sanofi and KAMC, the Patients Registry will also support the development of an informed healthcare strategy and policies in Saudi Arabia, increase health consumer satisfaction, and intensify disease prevention plans in the country.

