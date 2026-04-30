Revenue rose 14% YoY to AED 189.7 million, driven by growth in core businesses and continued growth in logistics.

EBITDA increased 55% YoY to AED 54.7 million, underpinned by higher utilisation, fleet expansion and cost discipline.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EasyLease PJSC (ADX: EASYLEASE), the UAE’s leading provider of integrated mobility solutions and a subsidiary of IHC, has reported a strong performance for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering solid revenue growth and a significant improvement in profitability, underpinned by the continued strength of its core business and logistics operations.

Net Profit climbed 98% to AED 20.7 million, compared with AED 10.4 million in Q1 2025, driven by a favourable business mix and improved operating leverage across the Group. The increase reflects stronger contributions from EasyLease’s highest‑performing core businesses and logistics, alongside disciplined cost management.

Revenue increased 14% YoY to AED 189.7 million, supported by sustained demand across EasyLease's core businesses, logistics and delivery-linked operations. Gross Profit rose 41% YoY to AED 55.6 million, while Operating Profit increased 72% YoY to AED 28.3 million, as revenue growth outpaced the increase in the Group’s fixed cost base.

EBITDA increased 55% YoY to AED 54.7 million, reflecting improved asset productivity, higher utilisation levels and ongoing cost discipline across the portfolio.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, commented: “These results represent a strong start to the year for EasyLease, with a significant improvement in profitability driven by the strength of our core businesses and logistics platforms. Our continued focus on disciplined growth, operating leverage and fleet optimisation underpins resilient performance, even in a complex regional environment.”

Core businesses remained the Group’s major contributor to revenue and profitability during Q1 2026. Performance was supported by continued fleet expansion, strong utilisation levels and the essential nature of the service for delivery and mobility customers.

Gallega Group Holding, EasyLease’s logistics and supply‑chain platform, delivered continued growth during the quarter despite a mixed operating backdrop. Performance was supported by ongoing expansion across warehousing, yard capacity and land transport services, as customers increasingly sought integrated logistics solutions to navigate supply‑chain complexity. Continued focus on operational efficiency supported improved profitability as the platform scaled.

The Group’s delivery‑linked operations remained resilient during the quarter, supported by steady demand from corporate customers. While certain discretionary and event‑linked activities experienced softer conditions, EasyLease’s core mobility and logistics businesses continued to underpin overall Group performance.

EasyLease continued to advance a number of technology and digital initiatives aimed at strengthening fleet visibility, workflow efficiency and operating governance across the portfolio. These initiatives are intended to support better asset utilisation, stronger control environments and improved operational consistency, while contributing to an improved customer experience over time.

The UAE remained the Group’s primary revenue contributor during the quarter. While parts of the market continued to face a complex operating environment, EasyLease’s focus on core businesses supported a resilient overall performance.

About EasyLease:

Founded in 2011, EasyLease is listed on the ADX Second Market under the ticker "EasyLease" and is a subsidiary of IHC. The company is a leading provider of integrated Mobility solutions, catering to diverse sectors, including e-commerce, delivery, logistics, couriers, and food service providers. EasyLease's fleet is one of the largest in the UAE market, comprising over 49,000 vehicles.

The company is committed to expanding its presence across the GCC and the broader MENA region, focusing on innovation and efficiency in all mobility services. EasyLease offers a range of flexible vehicle leasing solutions tailored to meet the diverse transportation needs of businesses. This customer-centric approach, coupled with investment in cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), ensures that we remain at the forefront of the transportation services industry.

www.easylease.ae

About IHC:

Established in 1999, IHC has become the most valuable holding company in the Middle East and one of the world's largest investment firms, with a market capitalization of AED 876 billion (USD 239 billion). Since then, it has transformed to represent a new generation of investors. IHC's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and economic diversification spans over 1,300 subsidiaries, driving growth across 4 key sectors: Technology, Infrastructure, Financial Services and Consumer.

IHC continually looks beyond the stand-alone value of its assets for opportunities, stepping outside of traditional approaches and artificial barriers to unlock opportunities across its portfolio, enabling sector-agnostic Dynamic Value Networks and creating results that are often much greater than the sum of their parts.

At IHC, we take our responsibility to shareholders, customers, and employees seriously. Our commitment to responsible investment ensures that we create sustainable value by staying connected to the communities we serve, making a positive difference with every investment.

www.ihcuae.com

Media Contacts

Simon Hailes

Managing Director, Head of Edelman Smithfield Middle East

IHC@edelmansmithfield.com

+971 50 973 1173