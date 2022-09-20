Agreement provides discounts across South Africa.

Cape Town, South Africa:– Global loyalty and rewards solutions provider, the ENTERTAINER business, has entered a partnership with South African group, Sanlam, to provide clients with access to hundreds of offers across South Africa.

The agreement will provide Sanlam’s Reality clients with access to more than 600 Buy One Get One offers and percentile discounts at over 300 restaurants, bars, attractions, beauty salons, spas, and online retailers in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria. The Sanlam Group ENTERTAINER app is slick, easy-to-use and includes a raft of features including merchant discovery, maps, merchant pages, favorites, and a savings calculator.

Julian Morbidelli, Head of B2B Africa at the ENTERTAINER business says, “A loyalty and rewards programme is a vital component in any company’s arsenal. It helps businesses better understand their clients and enables them to provide tailored solutions that meet their needs.

For less is what we are all about, and thanks to our customized rewards solution, Sanlam Reality members can do just that. They will enjoy an exciting, personalized experience on our state-of-the-art app and will be able to access hundreds of offers, unlocking potentially thousands of Rands in savings.”

The app, which will be available for download from both major app stores, will provide offers as a complimentary benefit exclusively to Sanlam Reality members for 12 months from the date of activation. Registration can be completed in under 30 seconds and offers will be available as digital vouchers that can be easily redeemed directly at participating outlets.

Andre Fredericks, Chief Executive, Sanlam Loyalty and Rewards, says: "We believe the best companies are client savings-centric, so we are very excited to be partnering with the ENTERTAINER business to give more to our clients, especially in these tough times. Through this agreement, we have created a rewards experience that encourages our members to live their lives to the fullest whilst saving money.”

-Ends-

About the ENTERTAINER business

The ENTERTAINER business offers customized loyalty and rewards opportunities to over 250 businesses globally. We enable businesses to tailor their loyalty and rewards programs to serve their customers and staff. Whether driving customer acquisition, improving staff retention or increasing omnichannel data-driven engagement, the ENTERTAINER business delivers tangible ROI in addition to invaluable analytics and insights.

For more information, contact:

Chris Goward, Head of PR and Corporate Communications

Email: chris.g@theentertainerme.com

Website: www.theentertainerme.com

About Sanlam

Sanlam is a South African financial services group headquartered in Bellville, Western Cape, South Africa. Sanlam is the largest insurance company in Africa. It is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, established in 1918 as a life insurance company, Sanlam Group has developed into a diversified financial services business. Its five business clusters comprise Sanlam Personal Finance, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investments, Sanlam Corporate and Santam.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sanlam.com/