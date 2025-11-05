Dubai, UAE – Sankari is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its flagship project, Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place, located in the prestigious Marasi Marina district. This landmark development represents a defining moment for Sankari and for the Regent brand under IHG Hotels & Resorts, as it marks the first standalone Regent-branded residential project in the world.

The enabling works, successfully completed by Dutch Foundations, have paved the way for the appointment of Al Basti & Muktha LLC (ABM) as the main contractor. The contract, valued at nearly AED 1 billion, has been awarded for the full construction of Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place, with completion scheduled within 34 months.

“The groundbreaking of Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place marks a defining milestone for Sankari and for luxury living in Dubai. This project exemplifies our commitment to excellence and timeless design. Together with world-class partners like Al Basti & Muktha and Foster + Partners, we are creating an iconic residential destination that embodies the Regent ethos of serene luxury and modern refinement”. - Mark Phoenix, CEO of Sankari

Rooted in a deep legacy of craftsmanship and visionary development, Sankari’s ethos is built on creating enduring landmarks that embody heritage, quality, and purpose. Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place stands as a testament to this philosophy, merging contemporary excellence with a profound respect for the values that define the brand.

“We are honoured to partner with Sankari on this exceptional project. Regent Residences Dubai – Sankari Place will showcase our decades of experience delivering some of the UAE’s most prestigious landmarks. Our team is committed to realizing Sankari’s vision for this flagship development with the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and attention to detail.” Tushar Pathak, Chairman of Al Basti & Muktha LLC

Project Information

Situated on the Marasi Marina waterfront, Sankari Place is envisioned as an exclusive enclave of sophistication and tranquility. Designed by the world-renowned architectural firm Foster + Partners, the development will feature 63 full-floor ultra-luxury residences, each with its own private swimming pool and expansive outdoor living spaces, along with ten floating homes that redefine waterfront living in Dubai. Residents will enjoy an extensive selection of world-class amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, private cinema, golf simulator, business lounge, spa, residents’ lounge, and dedicated dining and entertainment spaces such as a private dining room, cigar lounge, and wine cellar. Outdoor leisure offerings include tennis and padel courts, ensuring an active yet refined lifestyle.

About Sankari:

Sankari, emerging in the UAE's real estate landscape, presents a collection of luxury real estate steeped in a rich family legacy. The enterprise extends beyond the conventional boundaries of real estate, intertwining a story of tradition and excellence. As a growing contributor to the UAE's dynamic development, Sankari brings a distinct blend of dedicated service and deep commitment to its ventures.

At the heart of Sankari is a philosophy that sees the UAE as a canvas for architectural innovation, deserving of structures that don't just stand but tell stories.

Luxury, in the Sankari narrative, transcends mere opulence; it is a conduit for artistic expression, personal fulfilment, and the relentless pursuit of perfection. This perspective fosters an ethos centered around enriching holistic living experiences.

Each project under the Sankari banner is crafted as a testament to the nation — a reflection of the company's dedication to elevating the UAE's real estate scene. With each endeavour, Sankari aspires to push the boundaries of luxury real estate, marking its identity in the sector.

For press enquires contact:

Sydney Miranda

Sydney.miranda@mcsaatchi.com