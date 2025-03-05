Lion Air, Indonesia’s largest low-cost carrier, operates a fleet of 310 aircraft, stands as the leading low-cost carrier in the APAC region, with an extensive route network of 150 destinations.

This agreement underscores Sanad’s advanced engineering and technical capabilities in aviation engine Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO), cementing its reputation as a trusted global partner to leading airlines and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The five-year agreement further solidifies the Global status of Sanad and reinforces the position of Abu Dhabi’s as a major player in the global aviation industry recognized for its capabilities and world-class talent.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has entered into a new five-year partnership with Lion Air, Indonesia's largest privately-owned airline. Through this agreement, Sanad will provide comprehensive MRO services for V2500 engines which power Lion Air’s Airbus A320 fleet, including aircraft operated by Batik Air and Super Air Jet.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem AlDhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, signed by Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, and Dennis Kirana, Vice CEO Batam Aero Technics, underscoring the strengthening economic and aviation ties between the UAE and Indonesia. The deal directly supports the UAE-Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which aims to increase bilateral trade to $10 billion annually by 2026.

Central to this partnership is the V2500 engine, manufactured by International Aero Engine, which has been a cornerstone of aviation since entering the market in 1989. Today, it powers more than 2,600 aircraft and serves more than 170 operators globally, accumulating an impressive 275 million flight hours, a testament to its efficiency, reliability, and durability. As of 2023, over 5,280 V2500 engines are in service worldwide, underscoring its continued relevance in modern aviation.

Sanad will leverage its state-of-the-art facilities in Abu Dhabi to service Lion Air’s V2500 engine fleet. Having maintained over 250 V2500 engines in the last five years, Sanad remains the sole V2500 full overhaul service provider in the Middle East since 2012. This new agreement further bolsters Sanad’s position as a leading independent MRO service provider and as a trusted partner for the world’s leading airlines.

Lion Air, one of Southeast Asia’s largest fleet operators, currently owns a fleet of over 310 aircraft. This new deal extended to include MRO services for V2500 engines used by Super Air Jet and Batik Air, both subsidiaries of Lion Air. Together, these airlines operate more than 65 aircraft powered by V2500 engines.

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sanad, said: “The new agreement with Lion Air, the largest airline in Indonesia by fleet size, further strengthens Sanad's global market presence and solidifies Abu Dhabi's position as a leading center for innovative solutions. This partnership represents a new addition to Sanad's growing customer base and builds upon its existing partnerships with Indonesian carriers, reinforcing our focus on the Southeast Asia region—the fastest-growing aviation market globally. More importantly, it reflects the successful relationship between the UAE and Indonesia in advancing economic and industrial cooperation.”

Dennis Kirana, Vice CEO Batam Aero Technics, Lion Air Group, added: “Sanad's expertise and capabilities in maintaining our V2500 fleet make them the perfect partner. This partnership is vital for ensuring the continued efficiency, safety, and reliability of our V2500 fleet, which is crucial to our operations. Furthermore, this agreement represents more than just a business deal—it is a strategic collaboration that reflects the strong and growing ties between Indonesia and the UAE in the aviation sector.”

With over 38 years of experience in aircraft engine MRO, Sanad has serviced more than 600 V2500 engines since 2012. Its extensive client base includes over 30 airlines and 10 strategic partners from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, the Americas, and Asia.

This partnership further cements Sanad’s role as a leading independent MRO provider, contributing to Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as a global aviation hub and aligning with the UAE’s strategic vision of economic and industrial development in international markets.

