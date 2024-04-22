Khalifa University students to receive hands-on training through training program with Sanad and global Original Engine Manufacturers (OEMs)

Industry experts will deliver lectures at Khalifa University, providing valuable insights to aspiring aviation professionals

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Sanad, the global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader wholly owned by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), strengthened its partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, a top-ranked research-intensive university located in Abu Dhabi. This collaboration aims to foster collaboration between national industrial champions and academic institutions, with a focus on nurturing local talent and fostering knowledge exchange.

The partnership between Sanad and Khalifa University began in 2010, formalizing a strategic agreement to establish an aviation research and innovation center. Since 2017, Sanad’s dedicated R&D team has collaborated closely with Khalifa University’s team of researchers, exploring cutting-edge technologies essential to the aviation maintenance sector.

The agreement was signed by Sir John O’Reilly President of Khalifa University, and Ebraheem Budebs, Group Head of Human Resources at Sanad, in the presence of Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, and Dr. Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President at Khalifa University.

The collaboration between Sanad and Khalifa University establishes three core pillars for students’ training and development which include offering local and international training opportunities for students during holidays, supported by Sanad, its partners and renowned global original engine manufacturers (OEMs). Additionally, Sanad’s technical experts will conduct periodic workshops for Khalifa University’s engineering students, aiming to broaden training opportunities for students pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees

Mansoor Janahi, Managing Director and Group CEO of Sanad, said: “We recognize the pivotal role talent plays in shaping the aviation industry's trajectory. Sanad’s commitment to cultivating world-class local talent is underscored through our training initiatives for the UAE’s youth, aimed at refining developmental skills and instilling leadership qualities among participants to encourage more students to pursue careers in the aerospace sector. Our strategic partnership with Khalifa University aims to fortify the future of the local talent pool, reaffirming our commitment to cementing Abu Dhabi’s leadership position in the aviation sector.”

Professor Sir John O’Reilly, President, Khalifa University, said: “This synergistic partnership with Sanad’s industry leadership and Khalifa University’s research expertise and technical prowess, underscores the value and importance of integrating academia and industry. Together, we strive towards shared objectives, aligning scientific and practical advancement for mutual progress. As a research, innovation, and enterprise-oriented academic institution committed to student development, we are eager to leverage Sanad's industry leadership and provide distinctive learning opportunities and hands-on experience in the aviation sector, equipping our students for a successful future in the field, and further nurturing the UAE talent pool of world-class experts.”

The agreement empowers students by combining hands-on experience with academic knowledge, preparing them for a vital role within the aviation sector in the UAE. Through practical training opportunities at Sanad and knowledge-sharing initiatives with industry experts, students' learning experiences are enhanced, contributing to operational advancements and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

About Sanad

Sanad Group (Sanad) is a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader in Abu Dhabi wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company PJSC. With more than 35 years of operational experience, Sanad supports leaders in commercial aviation with world-class maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and financing solutions.

