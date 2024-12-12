Influenced by the Galaxy Z Flip6, each collection reflects a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern design

Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) proudly presents ‘The Flipside Collection’, a regional campaign featuring the creative visions of five unique homegrown fashion brands. Each brand brings their distinct style and a powerful connection to their culture, reimagining modern design through the lens of self-expression. Guided by the design of the Galaxy Z Flip6, this collaboration allows these fashion brands to transcend local boundaries and share their stories on a larger stage. Launched as an exclusive event at Koncrete Space, the campaign celebrates Samsung’s commitment to empowering self-expression and amplifying regional talent across the MENA region.

As a collection that echoes the Galaxy Z Flip6, each partner brand has drawn on elements of their artistic roots while embracing the smartphone’s sleek, transformative design. By collaborating with brands that embody a distinct cultural voice, Samsung tells a series of local stories of how technology can serve as a powerful medium for originality.

Omar Saheb, Regional VP of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, said, “We chose to partner with these five incredible fashion brands because they each show modern culture in their own unique way, leading the charge in local creativity and style. Supporting and celebrating local businesses that push the boundaries of self-expression aligns with the very essence of the Galaxy Z Flip6 - a device designed to empower personal style. Through this campaign, the Galaxy Z Flip6 becomes the ultimate fashion statement, seamlessly blending iconic design with self-expression in fashion.”

The Flipside Collection, is a celebration of modern culture, community, and storytelling through fashion. This unique campaign takes you on a journey to experience five homegrown brands - Jordan’s FNL, Saudi Arabia’s Not Boring, Egypt’s In Your Shoe, UAE’s L’Afshar, and Turkey’s KNTLGY - each renowned for their creative contributions to the fashion world in their own communities and beyond.

The collection features FNL, a Jordanian brand founded by Mohammad Ben Tarif, that integrates bold Arabic-inspired graphics into modern streetwear, creating designs that capture the raw essence of individuality while blending heritage with an urban aesthetic. From Saudi Arabia, Not Boring by Yazeed Abahussein infuses the spirit of Riyadh’s underground music and street scene into its fashion, crafting pieces that celebrate authenticity and reject conventional trends. Egypt’s, In Your Shoe embraces nostalgic visuals and vibrant graphics to convey a message of personal expression, embodying the dynamism of Egyptian streetwear culture in each design.

Adding to this lineup, the UAE’s L’Afshar, founded by Lilian Afshar, redefines fashion with sculptural, minimalist accessories that transform everyday items into striking works of art. Known for bold architectural lines and luxurious finishes, L’Afshar’s collection brings a refined yet modern touch to the campaign. From Turkey, KNTLGY, a pioneer in phygital fashion, combines traditional Turkish artistry with advanced technology to create eco-conscious, digitally inspired pieces. The brand’s nod to sustainability and digital innovation adds a futuristic dimension to The Flipside Collection, integrating cultural nostalgia with progressive design.

Together, these collections illustrate Samsung’s efforts toward encouraging self-expression across the MENA region, combining fashion and technology as a powerful canvas for storytelling.

