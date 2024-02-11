Amman, Jordan – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024 in Barcelona is showcasing how SmartThings will bolster its B2B displays to shape the future of business connectivity. Samsung’s “SmartThings for Business” exhibition emphasizes the new advancements that the cutting-edge internet-of-things (IoT) platform will offer, as well as Samsung’s commitment to providing more connected, easy-to-control digital signage across industries.

“In a commercial display sector where operational efficiency is key, Samsung digital signage is leveraging SmartThings to deliver next-gen connectivity and features to organizations of all sizes,” said SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “This further expansion of the SmartThings ecosystem will serve to elevate experiences for customers and partners from a wide variety of industries.”

How Businesses Can Leverage Connected Tech Through SmartThings - From the Smart Store to Smart Office

At the event, Samsung is showcasing how SmartThings enables business owners to leverage their digital signage to connect and gain more control of their smart devices across various landscapes. By offering the SmartThings connectivity feature to commercial display products such as Smart Signage and Hotel TVs, users can experience the convenience of hyper-connectivity in their business environments. These changes will include Samsung smart devices, as well as other devices that support the industry’s latest IoT specifications, Matter and the Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA).

Through the application of SmartThings to various business environments, Samsung contributes to the more efficient management of space and energy by transforming places of business into interconnected smart spaces. These connectivity improvements have been designed to benefit all types of business customers, from small and mid-sized business owners to enterprises. Examples of the smart spaces — including a smart store, smart office and smart hotel — are on display at Samsung’s booth at ISE 2024.

With the Routines feature, users can create desired environments by setting the optimal lighting, temperature, humidity, and air quality in advance, and easily maintain them over time with automated space management. For instance, a smart store can automatically turn the power supply on and off to align menu boards and lighting with operating hours.

Plus, SmartThings AI Energy Mode helps business owners stay eco-conscious by reducing energy usage through efficient asset management and advanced monitoring, such as turning off connected devices or dimming the lights during the day depending on power usage, occupancy and time.

To cater to diverse B2B customer needs, Samsung has expanded the SmartThings Enterprise API[1] for business owners. By leveraging the API, customers can easily connect SmartThings to their own management system and create a customized solution optimized for different scenarios or dashboards with the information they want. The customizable device ecosystem ensures seamless connectivity across a wide range of devices and enhances system reliability. A separate application for installers also makes the installation process easy, paying attention to the unique needs of B2B customers with different device owners.

In the case of a hotel or a conference room, where the device owner and the user may be different, the device owner can generate a web URL to share SmartThings features with the end users. This way, hotel guests and conference room users can easily enjoy the SmartThings experience without having to install an extra app. The device owner can also specify the use of authorization and duration of the connected device when generating a web URL.

Marking a significant step forward in connected technology for businesses, SmartThings for Business is set to be globally available during the first half of 2024. The platform will open new possibilities for efficient, smart management of various smart devices across all industries, offering tailored and intelligent device management solutions that cater to the unique needs of diverse business environments.

New Samsung Interactive Display Utilizes Access To Google Play Apps and Google Services for Unlimited Education Possibilities

During ISE, Samsung is also announcing its first Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA)-certified[2] interactive display (model name: WAD) expected to launch in the first half of 2024. Powered by Android™ 13, the WAD series — available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch models — provides a seamless and intuitive learning experience for both teachers and students alike.

The WAD series offers an interactive classroom experience with a suite of educational tools. It provides access to numerous educational apps through Google Play, while also allowing access to various Google services, such as Google Classroom and Google Drive. The interactive display has the look and feel of a large tablet with a familiar and intuitive user interface (UI).

“We are thrilled to bring more Android EDLA-certified devices through our partnership with Samsung Electronics, expanding Android’s reach beyond consumers to schools and businesses,” said Scott Porter, Managing Director, Android Chrome Enterprise Partnerships at Google. “We look forward to a continued partnership with Samsung to provide innovative display solutions for classrooms and beyond.”

The WAD series has been meticulously engineered to meet various safety and reliability requirements in educational environments. The display offers enhanced protection[3] during electrical surges or high humidity, adopting various technical measures including a 500V (DC) capacitor to instantly absorb high voltage up to 500V, and a glass type fuse to prevent damage. The WAD series also applies anti-humidity glue to the critical area of the chipset to withstand humid conditions, making it a valuable tool for schools located in areas with high-humidity or rainy climates.

Additionally, Device Management Solution (DMS) offers remote monitoring and control of classroom displays, even when unforeseen circumstances arise, to enhance convenience in educational settings. With Advanced Messaging, the displays can immediately send important messages across campuses, classrooms and public spaces. Urgent communications can also be displayed on interactive whiteboards, so students and other personnel are alerted in real time.

Plus, the series includes an optional attachable Wi-Fi® module, catering to advanced security requirements for various sectors.

The WAD series has been designed with learning optimization as a key priority. It offers a natural writing experience with infrared (IR) touch and supports up to 40 simultaneous touchpoints. The slim design lets educators move the device more conveniently, and features such as Multi Window mode allows them to manage multiple windows within the interface. There is also a 3-in-1 USB-C port that simplifies connectivity and allows connected devices to be charged at up to 65W, plus an HDMI output that enables easy content sharing. For improved convenience, the series also comes with a front stereo speaker, penholder and handle.

Partnering With Cisco, Unveiling 105” 5K Smart Signage Optimized for Hybrid Work Experience

Samsung today also announced an expanded partnership alongside Cisco to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences for hybrid workers. As part of this new partnership, Samsung unveiled its new 105-inch, 21:9 Smart Signage QPD-5K model that is compatible with Cisco Room Kit EQ, which is certified for Microsoft Teams.

Samsung’s newly released 105” QPD-5K model comes with 5K[4] resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. It provides an intuitive, yet natural video conferencing experience ideal for hybrid workspaces. The QPD-5K is compatible with the Cisco Room Bar and Room Kit Series, creating an efficient meeting environment by integrating camera, audio and all other capabilities required for video conferencing.

“We’ve entered a new era in which hybrid work is an integral part of the work experience. Employees simply must be able to have full functionality while working online,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our partnership with Cisco provides users with an accessible work environment, and at the center of that is our 105-inch QPD-5K display that gives users the feeling they are sitting in the same room as their colleagues.”

When connecting video conferencing devices certified for Microsoft Teams, such as Cisco’s RoomOS-powered systems[5], the QPD-5K model’s 21:9 aspect ratio optimizes Front Row experience, an inclusive meeting layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms. It ensures that all participants, whether joining remotely or in person, feel equally present and engaged in the discussion.

“In today’s era of hybrid work, it is essential that workspaces are reimagined to enable great collaboration. This means outfitting conference rooms with intelligent video systems designed to bring immersive collaboration experiences to all participants, regardless of their location,” said Jeetu Patel, EVP and General Manager, Security & Collaboration, Cisco. “Through our partnership with these industry leaders, we’re delivering something we call Distance Zero, eliminating second-class experiences no matter where you are working.”

Providing a panoramic view, the QPD-5K display offers a hyper-realistic and immersive visual experience in control rooms and classrooms, as well as in meeting rooms. It supports multiple windows to display more information and runs on Tizen OS for optimized performance of web services and industry-leading durability.

Users can also take advantage of a dual-screen video conferencing experience by connecting two Samsung 4K UHD Smart Signage series displays with Cisco's newest solution, Cisco Room Kit EQX. This feature is available with QHC, QMC and QBC models ranging in size from 65 to 75 inches. Overall, the partnership with Cisco delivers a new standard for fully scalable, manageable and secure solutions for every meeting space in the office of the future.

Samsung Unveils ‘Transparent Micro LED’ in Europe

At the event, Samsung first presented the Transparent MICRO LED in Europe, a groundbreaking innovation unveiled globally at CES 2024. This cutting-edge technology sets a new standard in the commercial display market with its exceptional transmittance and clarity, boasting an extremely small MICRO LED chip and precision manufacturing process that eliminates seams and light refraction. The transparent MICRO LED can be customized to any size or ratio, offering another level of customization for customers.

This technology is set to revolutionize the retail and exhibition spaces, with the display simultaneously showing important information while providing a view of actual products or creating a unique ambiance through its transparent surface. It presents new use cases and expands the limits of the screen experience once again.

Since the debut of The Wall in 2018 – a modular commercial display featuring MICRO LED technology not confined by size, resolution, or shape – Samsung has been the leader in LED display technology. The company’s unrivaled leadership in the technology and its craftsmanship, evident in ultra-fine pixel pitch and specialized applications in virtual production, continue to explore the infinite possibilities of the state-of-the-art display technology.

[1] An application programming interface (API) is a software intermediary that allows applications to communicate with each other.

[2] The Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA) is a Google certification program for Android devices. It aims to assist solution manufacturers in offering devices with built-in Google Mobile Services, ensure device compatibility with Google services and applications, and enhance the security features of Android devices.

[3] The claims of enhanced surge and humidity protection for the WAD series are based on Samsung’s internal testing in accordance with the company’s stringent quality standards intended to prevent damage from unexpected power fluctuations and moisture-related defects.

[4] 5,120 x 2,160 pixels.

[5] RoomOS is an open operating system that powers Cisco collaboration devices.



