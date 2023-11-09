Dubai: Samsung Gulf Electronics has partnered with Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC and a global hub for lifelong learning, to offer students across universities within the district exclusive discounts and benefits on select Samsung products.

The announcement was made during a student roadshow, which was inaugurated by DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics and Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group.

DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We are delighted to partner with Dubai Knowledge Park to offer exclusive benefits to its talented and aspiring students, who are the future leaders of our knowledge-based economy. At Samsung, we always strive to empower students with latest innovation and technology, so they are future-ready for the new work of world. This initiative is one of our many efforts to enhance learning and development opportunities for them and we look forward to the success of this program.”

Commenting on behalf of Dubai Knowledge Park, Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group, said: “Opening pathways to access modern technology and innovation holds the key to accessing limitless knowledge and fostering innovative thinking. Embracing these advancements cultivates a generation of critical thinkers and problem solvers, poised to shape a brighter, more inclusive future.

“Dubai Knowledge Park’s strategic vision is aligned with the goals of Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’ to grow the global knowledge economy through homegrown innovation. We are pleased to partner with Samsung Gulf Electronics to offer further avenues that support creative thinking within our community of talent."

The campaign will enable students to enjoy up to a 30% discount on select products when purchasing from samsung.com. In addition, they will be eligible for an exclusive top-up voucher with code ‘DKP’ to be used when checking out on samsung.com, enabling them extra perks such as Galaxy Entertainer, Samsung Care+ for Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, and a 10% discount on select Samsung products.

Samsung Gulf Electronics is among the global technology leaders with its regional headquarters located in Dubai Internet City, within TECOM Group’s ecosystem.

Alongside Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park makes up the education district of TECOM Group, providing a vibrant ecosystem for almost 30,000 students to be connected through activities, workshops, and events that encourage collaboration and knowledge-sharing to drive Dubai’s innovation economy.

Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City are part of TECOM Group’s portfolio of 10 business districts, including Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Science Park, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Design District (d3).

