Next-gen ProVisual Engine supercharges Galaxy’s class-leading photography

The Galaxy S25 Series delivers exceptional performance powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy.

Dubai, UAE: Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched the Galaxy S25 Series in the UAE, featuring the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25. Setting a new standard for mobile AI with the most natural and context-aware mobile experiences ever created and introducing multimodal AI agents, the Galaxy S25 Series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone and their world.

Samsung Gulf Electronics launched the S25 Series at Dubai's 25hours Hotel, showcasing the latest technology and innovation through a series of interactive experiences. Samsung management highlighted the brand new features of the device and celebrated regional talent pushing boundaries with Galaxy AI.

The event spotlighted filmmaker and content creator Mohamad Attal, who revealed his latest project shot on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Most remarkable was the presence of 13-year-old AI prodigy Ali Al Loughani, The youngest inventor in the UAE who is interested in the field of AI.

Samsung’s latest flagship phones take Galaxy AI capabilities to the next level with robust, on-device AI processing, while supercharging Galaxy’s class-leading photography with the next-gen ProVisual Engine and delivering exceptional performance powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy.

“The greatest innovations are a reflection of their users, which is why we evolved Galaxy AI to help everyone interact with their devices in a way that feels natural and effortless,” said DooHee Lee, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics. “Galaxy S25 Series opens the door to a true AI OS and a fundamental shift not just in how we use technology, but in how we live our lives.”

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, added, “The Galaxy S25 Series embodies Samsung’s relentless pursuit of innovation, bringing to life an era where AI seamlessly integrates into everyday mobile experiences. Inspired by the UAE’s bold vision for AI, we have introduced a device that not only enhances communication and creativity, but also empowers users with smarter, more intuitive interactions. This series combines breakthrough technology while championing sustainability and security, setting a new bar for mobile devices designed to respect both the user and the environment.”

The Most Intuitive and Effortless Mobile Interactions Yet

With One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series becomes a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalized AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn. It’s the starting point of a shared vision with Google to reshape Android into the world’s first AI-integrated OS, open to developers and partners who are helping to create a truly inclusive AI ecosystem.

By integrating AI agents with multimodal capabilities, Galaxy S25 interprets text, speech, images and videos, enabling interaction that feels as natural as speaking to a friend. With upgraded Circle to Search and AI Select, perform actionable searches with context-sensitive suggestions for next steps. There’s no need to switch between apps just to share a GIF or save event details.

Galaxy S25 also represents a breakthrough in natural language understanding, making everyday interactions easier. Just ask and intuitively find a specific photo in Gallery or adjust the size of display fonts in Settings.

One press of the side button activates Gemini to perform seamless Cross App Actions in Samsung and Google apps, plus third-party apps such as Spotify and WhatsApp. For example, find your favorite sports team’s season schedule and add it to your calendar with a single voice command.

These intuitive interactions are elevated by expansions to Galaxy AI’s popular tools for communication, productivity and creativity. Galaxy S25 keeps calls organized with on-device AI transcription and summary. Writing Assist features such as translation can be enabled on any screen showing text. Drawing Assist unlocks fresh ways to bring ideas to life through combinations of sketches, text or image prompts.

Hyper-personalized Experiences with Privacy Secured

In the era of AI, personalization goes hand-in-hand with privacy. On Galaxy S25, the Personal Data Engine powers personalized AI features by safely analyzing your data to deliver highly tailored experiences that reflect your preferences and usage patterns. These insights are applied across multiple apps, enabling tailored experiences such as searching for an old photo in the Gallery using natural language, or being guided through the day with Now Brief, which offers timely suggestions accessible via Now Bar on the lock screen. All personalized data is kept private, with the encryption key securely stored in Knox Vault. Combined with enhanced on-device processing capabilities, this creates a powerful, protected AI experience that is unique to Galaxy.

Galaxy S25 also introduces post-quantum cryptography, safeguarding personal data against emerging threats that could increase as quantum computing evolves.

Because there is no privacy without holistic security, One UI 7 laid the groundwork for these innovations by introducing an extra, fortified layer of device safety designed for the age of AI and hyperconnectivity. Additional updates include an updated Auto Blocker, added Maximum Restrictions settings, enhanced Theft Protection, and a new Knox Matrix dashboard to monitor the security status across a connected device ecosystem.

Galaxy’s Most Powerful Performance Ever

The Galaxy S25 series is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy. As the most powerful chipset ever, customized for Galaxy, it delivers a performance boost of 40% in NPU, 37% in CPU and 30% in GPU. This power fuels the Galaxy S25 Series’ ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromises, including previously cloud-based AI tasks such as Generative Edit.

For the first time, Samsung has integrated proprietary innovations into the chipset. ProScaler uses advanced, efficient AI image processing to achieve a 40% improvement in image accuracy, while Samsung’s mobile Digital Natural Image engine (mDNIe) enables greater display power efficiency.

The chipset also provides sustained usage thanks to a 40% larger vapor chamber and a tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that delivers a 20% improvement in thermal efficiency.

Unleashing Truly Pro Creation

The Galaxy S25 delivers ultra-detailed shots at every range, setting a new standard for mobile photography. A new 50MP ultrawide camera sensor, a significant upgrade from the previous 12MP, provides exceptional clarity and vibrancy even in poor lighting conditions. It also unlocks four times the detail in macro photography, revealing intricate textures like never before.

Low-light videos have never been clearer than with Galaxy S25. A Spatio-Temporal Filter, which analyzes movement and time to reduce noise more effectively, is built directly into the chipset for the first time. This integration allows the ProVisual Engine to detect moving and static objects with greater precision, ensuring sharper, cleaner footage in any scenario. Plus, 10-bit HDR recording offers four times richer color expression compared to 8-bit.

Galaxy S25 also introduces a range of tools once limited to specialized software, making advanced editing accessible for all. Now anyone can be a pro at editing photos and videos. Audio

Eraser simplifies the removal of unwanted noise in videos. By isolating categories of sounds –

including voices, crowds, wind, music, nature and background noise – you can control what to

tone down or eliminate entirely.

For a DSLR-like experience on mobile, Galaxy S25 introduces depth-of-field control with Virtual Aperture, integrated into the popular Expert RAW mode. Galaxy S25 also elevates cinematic creativity with Galaxy Log, enabling precise color grading options for more professional video production.

Durable Design Embracing a More Circular Approach

The Galaxy S25 Series builds upon a heritage of iconic design with an approach grounded in simplicity, emotion and impact. Galaxy S25 Ultra boldly refines the essence of Galaxy design as the slimmest, lightest and most durable Galaxy S Series ever, with a rounded design for improved grip and a premium look – and a 15% reduction in thickness.

Galaxy S25 Ultra features durable titanium and the new Corning® Gorilla® Armor 2, a first-of-its-kind material that is more durable than glass. It incorporates ceramic helping to ensure advanced drop protection alongside next-gen DX anti-reflection surface treatment and scratch resistance.

Every external component of Galaxy S25+ and S25 now includes at least one recycled material, as their metal frame incorporates recycled armor aluminum for the first time.

For the first time, Galaxy S25 Series will use batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from previously used Galaxy devices or batteries discarded during their manufacturing process. Every Galaxy S25 Series device uses a minimum of 50% recycled cobalt for its battery, Galaxy S25 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to feature batteries made with recycled cobalt sourced from old Galaxy devices or the batteries discarded during their manufacturing process. Samsung goes through multiple stages with its like-minded partners, from extracting cobalt from used batteries to re-using the recycled cobalt for the batteries of Galaxy S25.

Combined with seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates, the Galaxy S25 series ensures a reliable and optimized performance over a longer lifespan.

For greater peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage for accidental damage, repairs, and replacements, ensuring peace of mind for Galaxy users. Plus, Samsung is introducing the New Galaxy Club. This flexible subscription model is designed to make owning and upgrading Galaxy devices more convenient than ever. Regional details and availability will be announced at a later date.

Galaxy S25 Ultra will be available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Black, Titanium Whitesilver and Titanium Gray. Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ will be available in Silver Shadow, Navy, Icyblue and Mint.

Availability and Launch Offer

From February 7, the all-new Galaxy S25 Series will be available for purchase with various offers available through leading carriers, in-store and online retailers, and Samsung.com and Samsung Shop App in the UAE.

Model Price Galaxy S25 (128 GB) AED 3,199 Galaxy S25 (256 GB) AED 3,449 Galaxy S25 (512 GB) AED 3,949 Galaxy S25+ (256 GB) AED 3,899 Galaxy S25+ (512 GB) AED 4,399 Galaxy S25 Ultra (256 GB) AED 5,099 Galaxy S25 Ultra (512 GB) AED 5,599 Galaxy S25 Ultra (1 TB) AED 6,599

About Samsung Gulf Electronics

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.