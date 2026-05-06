Dubai, UAE – Samsung Electronics is expanding access to the Galaxy experience in the UAE through Try Galaxy, an interactive app designed to let users experience the Galaxy interface and its latest innovations before switching devices.

Also available with an Arabic user interface, Try Galaxy offers users across the UAE a more seamless and localized way to explore Galaxy’s ecosystem, giving users an exciting opportunity to experience their features firsthand.

“At Samsung, we are focused on making our innovations more accessible and relevant to users across the region,” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. “With the Arabic language support available on Try Galaxy, more users can explore the power of Galaxy AI and experience our latest features in a way that feels easy, intuitive, and familiar.”

The Try Galaxy experience simulates a Galaxy smartphone interface, allowing users to navigate key features through guided tutorials, interactive widgets, and immersive demonstrations.

Through the platform, users can explore some of Galaxy’s most advanced capabilities, including:

Privacy Display : Discover Samsung’s latest display innovation, the world’s first built-in privacy technology, designed to help protect on-screen content from unwanted viewing at a more intuitive, everyday level.

: Discover Samsung’s latest display innovation, the world’s first built-in privacy technology, designed to help protect on-screen content from unwanted viewing at a more intuitive, everyday level. Nightography : Explore capturing clearer, brighter photos and videos in low-light conditions, with enhanced video capabilities and improved stabilization.

: Explore capturing clearer, brighter photos and videos in low-light conditions, with enhanced video capabilities and improved stabilization. Photo Assist : Experience AI-powered editing tools that help users refine compositions, remove or adjust elements, and even transform scenes through simple text prompts.

: Experience AI-powered editing tools that help users refine compositions, remove or adjust elements, and even transform scenes through simple text prompts. Creative Studio: Try new levels of creativity with tools that make it easy to generate, customize, and share content, from personalized visuals to dynamic designs.

Users can also experience a range of Galaxy AI features designed to simplify everyday tasks, and support productivity through intelligent, user-centric tools such as Now Brief and Live Translate.

Developed to give non-Galaxy users a preview of Galaxy’s ecosystem, Try Galaxy is available across both Android and iOS devices with Arabic language support, significantly expanding its reach and encouraging more users to confidently transition to Galaxy mobiles.

Users can download the app by visiting: https://ae.trygalaxy.com/

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.