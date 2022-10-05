DUBAI – SAMI Advanced Electronics Company (SAMI-AEC)is set to participate in GITEX GLOBAL 2022.. The annual technology fair, which has run for over four decades, will be held this year at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 10th to the 14th of October.

For its 18th year at GITEX, SAMI-AEClooks forward to strengthening its reputation as a leading Saudi purveyor of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Internet of Things (IoT), managed cloud services, cybersecurity, and other digital solutions.

“We are delighted to participate in this event, which will showcase some of the most groundbreaking and influential technologies in the region,” said Eng. Ziad Al-Musallam, CEO of SAMI-AEC. “GITEX GLOBAL is an invaluable opportunity for participants and attendees from around the world to gain direct access to the latest and greatest innovations in telecommunications, information technology, cybersecurity, and digital innovations, along with SAMI-AEC’s tech and digital capabilities and solutions.”

Eng. Al-Musallam stressed the vital role that SAMI-AEC plays in supporting achievement of the Vision 2030 objectives through localization and digitalization and accelerating tech and trade growth, while maintaining levels of job localization.

He also highlighted that the company has successfully delivered more than 1,500 projects to date thanks to its Aligned Integrated Methodology (AIM), applied throughout both project planning and management. SAMI-AEC, he pointed out, was also the first Saudi company ever to become CMMI- Level-5 certified.

At this year’s GITEX GLOBAL, SAMI-AEC is expected to showcase many of its advanced products, such as its smart parking system, smart city solutions, manpower management systems, and fire detection systems, as well as the latest IoT, cloud, managed services solutions, Cyber-Range, data diode, Security Operations Center (SOC as a Service), and its Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system. In addition, the company will also display its project development and management capabilities, as well as it fast-tracks medical check solutions.

Established in Riyadh in 1988, SAMI-AEC is a leading electronics, technology, and manufacturing enterprise that designs, develops, services, and maintains advanced, high-tech products and systems in the Defense and Aerospace, ICT, Energy and Security sectors. The company employs more than 2,200 people, 85 percent of whom are highly qualified Saudi men and women, with more than 800 engineers and certified resources in various fields of knowledge and expertise.

