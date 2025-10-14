DUBAI: Today, the world’s largest tech and AI event, GITEX GLOBAL 2025 opened to capacity crowds and the largest coalition of global government leaders, tech enterprises, startups, investors, and business executives, capping a formidable 45-year journey at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Taking place from 13-17 October 2025, the monumental edition brings together more than 6,800 exhibitors, 2,000 startups, 1,200 investors, and delegations from over 180 countries. Beyond the scale lies the global impact, with this year’s edition echoing the accelerating fusion of technology, economic strategy, and geopolitical ambition - positioning Dubai as the convening force where governments, industry leaders, and innovators collaboratively confront the challenges and opportunities of building intelligence-driven economies and societies.

Opening the landmark discussions to a packed audience on the main stage, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, addressed the theme “The Race Beyond Innovation: AI, Geopolitics, and the Global Economic Reset,” underscoring how innovation and economic diversification remain at the heart of the UAE’s national strategy.

Al Marri said: “The United Arab Emirates, thanks to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, is not merely participating in the global race for innovation; it is shaping its contours and cementing its foundations by building an economic model defined by resilience and a future orientation, grounded in knowledge and advanced technology. This strengthens the nation’s position at the forefront of the global economic landscape.”

Shifting into the global impact of deep tech, Ekaterina Zaharieva, Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation at the European Commission, joined Dr. Najwa Aaraj, CEO of Technology Innovation Institute, the applied research pillar of the UAE’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), to explore the influence of deep-tech ecosystems on nations.

Ekaterina Zaharieva said: “The European Union and the UAE share a vision to drive innovation that benefits our citizens. We are aligned on the importance of startups and scaleups for our economies. This journey starts at GITEX 2025.”

The “Intelligence Super-Cycle” panel brought together Evan Solomon, Canada’s Minister for AI and Digital Innovation; and Amandeep Gill, UN Envoy for Digital Technologies, to examine how AI is becoming the defining economic infrastructure of the century.

Evan Solomon said: “GITEX is an absolutely core example of entrepreneurs being launched at a speed we've never seen – and we need to keep our values and build together. It's fantastic to meet people, meet companies, and to see our profound partnership with the UAE deepen as we share this mission to transform AI from a trustworthy technology to one that is built for all.”

Andrew Feldman, CEO of Cerebras, a unicorn that launched the world’s largest supercomputer for AI training in partnership with G42, discussed how the company achieved the fastest AI inferencing speeds that could redefine high-performance computing.

He said: “We built the largest chip in the history of the computing industry, the size of a dinner plate. By going big on chips, we were able to keep more information on the chip and move it less. This meant less power was used, and the results were delivered more quickly."