Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Company (“SAR” or the “Company” or the “Issuer” or the “Group”), a key Saudi provider of integrated construction materials, mining, and industrial spare-parts solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (the “Kingdom”), announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (“IPO” or “Offering”) and the listing of its ordinary shares (“Shares”) on the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange.



On 30 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447H (corresponding to 22 September 2025G), the Capital Market Authority (the “CMA”) approved the Company’s application for registering its share capital and the Offering of 5,580,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares (“Offer Shares”) representing 30% of the Company’s total issued share capital of SAR 186 million.



The Company had also received the conditional approval of the Saudi Exchange to list its shares on 28 Thul-Hijjah 1446H (corresponding to 24 June 2025G). The offering price will be determined following the institutional book-building period which will commence on 13 Sha’ban 1447H (corresponding to 01 February 2026G), and will end on 17 Sha’ban 1447H (corresponding to 05 February 2026G). All offer shares will be sold by the current shareholders (the “Selling Shareholders”), and the Company will not receive any proceeds from the Offering. Net proceeds will be distributed to the Selling Shareholders on a pro-rata basis after deduction of Offering expenses.



