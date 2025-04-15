Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - Sadq, the leading Saudi platform for digital signatures and integrated workflow authentication solutions, has announced the successful close of its Pre-Series A funding round, raising SAR 5.5 million. The round was led by X by Unifonic Fund, with participation from a group of investors and a strategic investment from Unifonic. This investment marks a significant step in cementing Sadq’s leadership and innovation in the Kingdom’s fast-growing digital authentication sector.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Allahuo and Salem Al-Badawi, Sadq has quickly emerged as a trusted name in the Kingdom’s digital transformation landscape. The company first gained traction through a seed round led by Sanabil 500 in 2023 and later achieved a major milestone by obtaining the Digital Trust Services License from the Digital Government Authority (DGA) — a regulatory breakthrough that elevated Sadq's legal credibility and enabled its adoption across public and private sectors.

“This investment comes at a pivotal time as Saudi Arabia witnesses a transformative shift in the digital trust landscape,” said Abdullah Allahuo, Co-Founder and CEO of Sadq. “It enables us to enhance our technology, forge strategic partnerships, and attract top-tier talent — reinforcing our position as a key provider of secure and legally recognized digital signature solutions. Obtaining the DGA license was a turning point, significantly increasing the credibility of our platform and elevating the legal weight of digitally signed documents, especially under Article 58 of the Saudi Evidence Law.”

Ayman Hamdan, Founding Partner of X by Unifonic Fund, added: “Sadq is uniquely positioned to lead the digital trust ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. The company holds tremendous potential to transform the way digital authentication and signatures are managed. Through this funding round, we are proud to support Sadq’s journey as it scales its service offerings, strengthens its market presence, and innovates across the digital trust space. As a fund, we are deeply committed to driving digital transformation by backing B2B SaaS companies that deliver mission-critical solutions for evolving markets.”

Salem Al-Badawi, Co-Founder and CTO of Sadq, said: “We’re proud of how far we’ve come. This new funding will allow us to further strengthen our robust, multi-layered technical infrastructure, enabling us to scale with agility and respond efficiently to growing demand. We’ve also integrated advanced auto-scaling systems, portable and consistent deployment environments, and global-grade security protocols — all of which ensure our platform is resilient, reliable, and secure against cyber threats. Our partnership with Unifonic will help us continue expanding our service portfolio in the digital authentication space.”

Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic, noted: “This strategic investment reinforces the role of both Sadq and Unifonic in shaping the Kingdom’s emerging digital trust and identity ecosystem. Through our close collaboration, we aim to drive innovation and set new standards for secure digital transactions across all sectors in Saudi Arabia.”

About Sadq

Sadq is a Saudi-born digital signature and document authentication platform designed to meet national legal and compliance standards. Serving over 3,500 users, including major entities such as Foodics, Ninja, Maharah, and D360 Bank, Sadq addresses one of the key challenges in digital transformation: legally verifiable electronic identity.

Unlike unregulated providers, Sadq integrates with Saudi Arabia’s National Single Sign-On (SSO) "NAFATH" and offers government-recognized, court-admissible digital signatures. The platform provides a full-stack digital signing solution for organizations of all sizes, with robust API capabilities that integrate seamlessly into any enterprise infrastructure.

Sadq serves sectors including finance, technology, healthcare, and education, with plans to expand its service offering through the use of AI-driven workflows and strategic market partnerships within Saudi Arabia.

With this new funding, Sadq is poised to lead the digital documentation space across the Kingdom — building a reliable, secure foundation for the future of digital transactions.

About X by UNIFONIC

X by Unifonic is a seed venture fund dedicated to empowering innovative SaaS B2B startups in the MENAPT region. We combine financial investment with hands-on support, leveraging Unifonic’s proven expertise as a leading SaaS scale-up. Our mission is to drive growth for high-potential startups by providing not just capital, but also strategic guidance, mentorship, and access to an extensive network of industry experts, government programs, and investors.

