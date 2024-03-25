Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As a household name across the UAE, Saddle House is a concept that exemplifies a marriage of culinary perfection and cultural goodness. Adding another feather to their cap, Saddle is excited to announce its newest venture the launch of Saddle House in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This opening comes as an addition to recent international launches in Cannes and London now leaving their mark at another location in the Middle East.

With a menu featuring crowd-favourite comestibles including the crafted-to-perfection Beef Tagliata, the incomparable Truffle Pasta and heavenly Avocado Egg Toast, patrons are in for an unparalleled gastronomic experience. The menu also boasts a variety of food and beverages, including Newby Teas and smoothies apart from their renowned speciality coffees.

“It is this passion for food and love that drove me to start not just one but two of my own food businesses,” says Mohamed M. Al Falasi, Founder of Saddle, “We are thrilled to begin our GCC expansion with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking an exciting milestone in our journey to share our culinary excellence across the region.” Mohamed M. Al Falasi’s aforementioned passion can be attributed for the rapid rise and far-reaching success of the Saddle brand.

Saddle House’s interiors, designed by FNArchitects, a distinguished interiors and architecture practice, pay homage to the luxury equestrian lifestyle––amalgamating sleek minimalism and warm comfort to create a welcoming, elevated atmosphere. In continuation of Saddle’s ongoing collaboration with celebrated artist Mattar Bin Lahej, renowned for his captivating calligraphy adorning Dubai’s Museum of the Future, Saddle House in Riyadh proudly showcases a stunning ceiling-mounted steel art installation entitled ‘Speed’. The art piece combines the graceful movement of horses with Bin Lahej's iconic calligraphy, adding a touch of artistic elegance to the establishment.

With a capacity to host 130 guests and a mix of indoor and outdoor seating available, the space located in the Diplomatic Quarter will soon become a hotspot for residents and tourists in the capital looking to relax, socialize and indulge in delicacies regarded worldwide.

Saddle House in Riyadh is set to open its doors on March 23, 2024. Grab a friend or two and join in on the celebrations as some of the first in Saudi Arabia to accompany Saddle House on their journey.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/saddlehouse.sa

About Saddle

Saddle is a dynamic pop-up food experience dedicated to providing people with innovatively delicious cuisine sourced from around the globe. Saddle’s commitment to exceptional service is matched only by the stunning locations where we operate. After two years of exploring the world's most renowned cafes and eateries, Saddle has been meticulously crafted to offer a distinctive food experience, born out of a genuine passion for culinary delights and an unwavering dedication to outstanding service.

Address: Area, Al Safarat, 1364, Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Contact number: +966 56 100 8550