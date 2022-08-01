Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: SADAFCO has signed a strategic agreement with Social Responsibility Association, the first licensed association specialized in CSR in the Makkah Province. The two organizations having successfully worked together in the past, 2022 is the year when the relationship will take a broader and more strategic approach. As the parent organisations of Saudia, SADAFCO is an unmatched national brand. Today, it is a household name and part of the Saudi heritage close to people's hearts and minds across the region.

SADAFCO considers it an honor and uses its place in society to support thousands of less fortunate families. Speaking on the occasion, Patrick Stillhart, Chief Executive Officer of SADAFCO, said: “I am as honored to host this signing ceremony with the together endowment. The Saudia brand portfolio comprises of more than 90 household staples loved by families and children all over the region. It is not only right but also part of our responsibility to support the less fortunate in our community and society. This is a step we have wanted to take for some time now and now. Today, confident the organisations we have chosen to collaborate with is the right one for us to have a meaningful impact.”

The agreement was signed by Mr. Talal Muhammad Mowaffaq Al-Nono, on behalf of SADAFCO, as Director of Public Relations and Government Affairs, and Ms. Amal Abdul Rahman Khan, as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Social Responsibility Association in Jeddah. The signing ceremony that was held at SADAFCO's headquarters in Jeddah witnessed, Mr. Sultan Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, Director General of Legal Affairs and Governance Department, Mr. Turki Al-Zahrani, Public Relations and Governmental Affairs, Mr. Turki Halawani, Public Relations and Government Affairs Officer, Ms. Mashael Zeidan, Corporate Communications Manager, and Ms. Noura Punjabi, SADAFCO Corporate Communications Officer, and Heba Muhammad Bukhari, Executive Director of the association.

By signing this agreement, the company enhances its engagement and impact within the community. The CSR association also has had a strong hold in Jeddah and beyond, delivering support to those that need it and those that tend to be overlooked. As a household name, SADAFCO is an active play in the CSR space. It already has made sizeable contributions that have resulted in meaningful impact across initiatives including COVID related contributions, career fairs, sporting competition prizes, awareness initiatives, volunteering efforts and even elderly care.

As a leading brand with an extensive range of dairy and foodstuff items for consumers of all age groups, Saudia’s range of products cater to every member of the family. They have been a part of all the special moments and recipes. The company has sponsored Ramadan Basket for 15 consecutive years, distributing more than 50,000 nutritional baskets and serving happiness to more than 180,000 people throughout the Kingdom.

-Ends-

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO):

SADAFCO is a publicly-listed company which has been producing high-quality dairy and foodstuff products under the Saudia brand name since 1977, a year after the company was formed. Saudia enjoys being one of the market leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the production of tomato paste, ice cream and milk.

Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Kuwait. Saudia products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

For more information about SADAFCO, please visit www.sadafco.com