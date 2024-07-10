Projects expected to support up to 2,380 UK jobs during development and construction

The 3 gigawatt wind farms could provide electricity for up to three million UK homes

Abu Dhabi, UAE – RWE and Masdar have achieved a key milestone for the DBS (Dogger Bank South) Offshore Wind Farms as the Development Consent Order (DCO) application has been accepted into the UK Planning Inspectorate examination phase.

The DBS East and DBS West offshore wind farms, which could provide electricity for up to three million typical UK homes*, are located in shallow waters on the Dogger Bank over 100km off the northeast coast of England. The acceptance of the DCO application moves the projects into the pre-examination phase, which will become subject to a public examination later in 2024.

Together, the projects will have up to 200 turbines with a combined estimated capacity of three gigawatts. Investment by RWE and Masdar during development and construction is predicted to deliver an economic contribution (Gross Value Added) to the UK of almost £1 billion, including £400 million in the Humber region.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, said: “We are thrilled to reach this pivotal point with the DBS Offshore Wind Farms. Our partnership with Masdar underscores our shared commitment to driving forward the UK's renewable energy agenda, supporting jobs, and delivering substantial economic benefits to the region. The acceptance of our DCO application by the UK Planning Inspectorate is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams, and we look forward to progressing through the next phases."

Husain Al Meer, Director, Global Offshore Wind at Masdar, said: “We are delighted that, together with our partners RWE, we have taken this significant step toward advancing our offshore wind capacity in the UK, one of our key strategic markets. At Masdar, we are committed to developing clean and affordable energy that supports countries in their energy transitions, catalyzes economic growth and creates new jobs.

“The DBS Offshore Wind Farms demonstrate Masdar’s dedication to building the equitable energy system of tomorrow, and we are excited that we are one step closer to making it a reality.”

RWE will be leading development, construction and operation on behalf of the project partners RWE (51% share) and Masdar (49% share). RWE entered into Agreements for Lease for the two DBS projects with The Crown Estate in January 2023. In December 2023, Masdar announced it had acquired a 49 percent stake in the DBS offshore wind projects. The shareholding agreement between the companies was finalized in February 2024.

The DBS projects will make an important economic contribution to the region, support the UK’s net zero ambitions, and boost its broader economic growth and energy security. The next steps for the projects, following a successful Development Consent Order, would be to secure Contracts for Difference (CfD), followed by financing and construction.

DBS

DBS refers to RWE Renewables Dogger Bank South (East) Offshore Wind Limited and RWE Renewables Dogger Bank South (West) Offshore Wind Limited. DBS offshore wind farms are being jointly developed by RWE and Masdar. RWE is one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy and holds a 51% stake in the projects and Masdar, the UAE’s clean energy powerhouse, holds a 49% stake in the projects.

RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With its investment and growth strategy Growing Green, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and the decarbonisation of the energy system. Around 20,000 employees work for the company in almost 30 countries worldwide. RWE is already one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy. Between 2024 and 2030, RWE will invest 55 billion euros worldwide in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, batteries, flexible generation, and hydrogen projects. By the end of the decade, the company’s green portfolio will grow to more than 65 gigawatts of generation capacity, which will be perfectly complemented by global energy trading. RWE is decarbonising its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will phase out coal by 2030. RWE will be net-zero by 2040. Fully in line with the company’s purpose - Our energy for a sustainable life.

Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate the energy transition and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar has developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 20 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future. Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year. For more information please visit: https://www.masdar.ae and connect: facebook.com/masdar.ae and twitter.com/masdar

