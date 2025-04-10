Diriyah Tan to become a powerful symbol of The City of Earth in marketing activities

Diriyah: Diriyah Company is enhancing its ongoing marketing activities with the introduction of an exciting new Pantone Color – Diriyah Tan – that reflects its traditional mudbrick architecture.

Diriyah Tan is the defining color of the city of Earth, inspired by the rich heritage and birthplace of Saudi Arabia, the golden tan hue embodies the essence of Diriyah and will become a powerful symbol of Diriyah in future marketing activities and merchandise.

The unique Diriyah Tan shade has been derived from a rich blend of mud brick materials, capturing the essence of traditional Najdi construction and being used in numerous ways across The City of Earth.

Diriyah Company Group CEO, Jerry Inzerillo said: “We are proud to launch our unique new Pantone color Diriyah Tan - a timeless color that will be instantly recognizable to anyone who has visited our incredible At-Turaif UNESCO World Heritage Site and experienced our new assets across Bujairi Terrace and the Bab Samhan Hotel.”

“Diriyah Tan has the power to evoke Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage while also symbolizing our vision for the future. Our new pantone shade will strengthen our message as we proudly share The City of Earth with the world, a global gathering place with humanity at its core.”

Laurie Pressman, Vice President, Pantone Color Institute, emphasized the power of color and design in shaping experiences, stating: "By selecting 'Diriyah Tan', a rich shade inspired by mud bricks with a warm golden tone, we honor Saudi Arabia’s history while conveying a vision for the future. This color reflects the texture and essence of the natural building materials that define Diriyah, highlighting At-Turaif, a UNESCO World Heritage site, as a global gathering place. It stands as a beacon of education and knowledge, fostering inspiration and empowering youth to become the leaders of tomorrow."

Situated on the outskirts of Riyadh, Diriyah has welcomed over 3 million visits to the UNESCO World heritage site of At-Turaif and the premium dining destination of Bujairi Terrace since their opening in 2022.

Construction work is now well underway on multiple assets across the Diriyah and Wadi Safar development areas that will include providing homes for an estimated 100,000 people, nearly 40 global hotel brands, the 20,000 multipurpose Diriyah Arena, Royal Diriyah Opera House, museums and art galleries, offices for tens of thousands of professionals, a Greg Norman designed championship golf course, retail districts, restaurants and casual dining outlets and parks, footpaths and cycleway.

About Diriyah:

Diriyah, Saudi Arabia’s premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh’s city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah’s centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host more than 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah’s development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia’s rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:

Diriyah Company was launched in 2022 and joined the Public Investment Fund’s (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah, “The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

Social Handles: X | @DiriyahCo - Instagram | @Diriyahco - LinkedIn | Diriyah-Company | Website Diriyah Company