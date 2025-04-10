Dubai, UAE – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will participate as a founding partner at DCD>Connect | MENA 2025, taking place on April 15-16, 2025 in Dubai. This participation reflects Vertiv’s dedication to advancing the region’s digital infrastructure and shaping the future of data centers throughout the Middle East. Vertiv will share its expertise through two speaking sessions during the two-day event.

Tassos Peppas, regional director for Middle East, Southeast Europe, Turkey, and Central Asia (MEETCA) at Vertiv, will take center stage in a critical panel discussion titled “Do ‘universal’ cooling strategies fall short in the Middle East?” This session will explore the unique challenges data centers in the region face with extreme temperatures and rapid digital expansion demand specialized cooling solutions.

Charbel Aoun, power division lead for MEETCA at Vertiv, will also present a 5x5 five minute, five slide lightning pitch on mission critical power, showcasing how Vertiv’s advanced power solutions address the demands of high-performance computing (HPC) environments. Vertiv experts will be on site to discuss how Vertiv can support AI-ready data centers and HPC integration, bringing valuable insights on creating scalable, resilient, and efficient digital infrastructure.

“We are honored to be a founding partner at DCD>Connect | MENA 2025. This event provides a valuable platform for industry stakeholders to exchange ideas, discuss the latest trends, and address the evolving challenges data centers face in an AI-driven world. By sharing our expertise in power and cooling solutions, we aim to help regional players enhance their infrastructure while improving energy efficiency and performance,” Peppas said about the company’s participation in the event.

Peppas added “Vertiv™ solutions are designed to meet the growing demands of AI workloads, providing resilience, scalability, and seamless integration. We look forward to collaborating with our peers and exploring innovative strategies that will shape the future of data centers across the Middle East.”

DCD>Connect | MENA 2025 brings together senior leaders responsible for designing, building, and operating data centers for the AI era. By uniting top technology providers, thought leaders, and decision-makers, the event encourages collaboration, forges new partnerships, and highlights innovative solutions to address today’s data center challenges. Participants can expect to gain actionable insights, build valuable relationships, and discover emerging trends that will influence the future of digital infrastructure across the Middle East and North Africa.

Attendees can visit Vertiv at its stand in Interconnect Lounge 8 to learn more about these cutting-edge solutions for high-density workloads and learn how Vertiv collaborates with industry technology leaders to support the rapid expansion of AI applications. Vertiv’s stand will also present interactive demonstrations throughout the event’s duration, including Vertiv™ Virtual Showroom powered with VR technology, allowing attendees to experience the transformative power of its technology first-hand and become thoroughly acquainted with all its solutions.

For more information about Vertiv’s initiatives in the region, please visit Vertiv.com/MEETCA.

