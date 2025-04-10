Amman, Jordan – Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), participated for the first time at this year’s MRO South Asia Summit, which took place on 26–27 March in New Delhi, India. The event brought together many attendees from various airlines, lessors, MROs, OEMs, suppliers, and industry experts.

The summit served as a platform to explore business opportunities and connect with big players in the region. Joramco’s successful participation resulted in the announcement of strategic partnerships with Tim Aerospace and IndiGo. In addition, an award ceremony, titled “Excellence in Global MRO”, was held as part of the event, where Joramco was recognized as the International MRO Partner of the Year, reaffirming the company’s positioning in the global landscape in the MRO market.

Joramco’s participation enabled the company to demonstrate its expertise to India and South Asia and explore new business opportunities. India has grown as a potential aviation market in recent years, with the MRO sector being valued at more than USD 2.6 billion. It is expected to surpass the USD 4 billion mark by 2030.

Commenting on this event, Chief Executive Officer of Joramco, Fraser Currie, stated, “We are pleased to take part in in the MRO South Asia Summit for the first time. This event brings together many people in the industry, making it the perfect place to network and connect. This is especially true with a fast-growing MRO market such as India’s, where Joramco’s expertise and world-class services will be valuable.”

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a sound track record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 7 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft with expansion plans currently in progress. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

