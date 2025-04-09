KUWAIT CITY - Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, the Minister of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, issued a ministerial decision on Monday to establish a committee aimed at raising awareness about rationalizing electricity and water consumption among citizens and residents, with a focus on sustainability, especially during the summer months.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Electricity and Water announced that the committee will be headed by Undersecretary Dr. Adel Al-Zamel. It will also include a number of specialists from the ministry, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Islamic Affairs, Commerce and Industry, Information, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training, and the Federation of Industries.

The committee's primary responsibility is to develop a comprehensive system of awareness programs that will emphasize the importance of rationalizing consumption and highlight its direct impact on preserving public funds and protecting the environment. These programs will be delivered through various media and social media platforms.

The committee's tasks also include engaging with civil society institutions and key economic sectors to raise awareness, particularly during the summer period, from May to the end of September. Special attention will be given to the peak consumption period from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Moreover, the committee will focus on educating the community about adopting energy-efficient systems and water conservation technologies in residential buildings, factories, agricultural holdings, and public institutions. It will also organize awareness workshops and lectures in public benefit associations, universities, and schools.

The committee will also collaborate with the private sector, as well as scientific and research institutions, to implement joint projects that incorporate renewable energy technologies on building roofs, improve air conditioning systems, and employ modern technologies to rationalize water consumption.

The initiative aims to encourage responsible consumption practices and contribute to the sustainable management of the country’s resources.

