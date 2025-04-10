Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MAG Lifestyle Development (MAG), the leading real estate developer in the UAE has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Land Department (DLD) to support its real estate promotion strategy. This collaboration aims to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen the emirate’s position as a premier property market.

The MoU was signed by Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah, Senior Executive Vice Chairman of MAG, and Majida Ali Rashid, Assistant Director General of the Real Estate Development Sector at DLD, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

This partnership underscores MAG’s commitment to fostering a sustainable and dynamic property market. By collaborating with government entities, it seeks to create new opportunities and drive market growth.

Under the agreement, MAG will engage in promotional initiatives to attract major international investors and real estate portfolios. Additionally, the company will showcase diverse projects, including luxury residences, commercial spaces, hotel apartments, second homes, and specialized developments in logistics, industrial, and educational sectors.

Through this partnership, MAG will be able to expand its global reach through participating in international platforms, exhibitions, and targeted marketing campaigns.

Talal Moafaq Al Gaddah said: "This collaboration reaffirms MAG’s commitment to driving investment and enhancing Dubai’s global appeal. Public-private partnerships are essential to positioning the emirate as one of the world’s most attractive real estate destinations. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional projects that uphold the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and innovation, catering to international demand and aligning with Dubai's long-term vision.”

This initiative is part of MAG’s plan to diversify its portfolio and contribute to Dubai's Real Estate Strategy 33 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. By adopting global best practices, the company aims to build stakeholder confidence and support Dubai’s continued evolution.