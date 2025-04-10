Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), received the prestigious International Digital Customer Experience Standard (IDCXS2022) certification from a high-level British Standards Institution (BSI) delegation. The ceremony was attended by DEWA’s Executive Vice Presidents and officials. Achieving the ‘Globally Distinguished Digital Services’ classification, DEWA scored 100% for the third consecutive year as per the standards set by the International Customer Experience Institute (ICXI), in collaboration with BSI. Notably, DEWA is the first organisation in the world to adopt and implement the IDCXS2022 standards, reflecting its pioneering role in delivering an exceptional digital customer experience.

Commitment to the vision of the wise leadership

“Our strategy is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who emphasised that excellence is a journey without end – a shared responsibility that demands the adoption of best practices and the relentless pursuit of innovation and ambition. In accordance with this vision, we have launched numerous initiatives to enhance customer experience through integrated digital services, ensuring a seamless and distinctive experience for our customers. In 2024, the smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached an impressive 99.5%. Attaining this world-class ranking for the third consecutive year reflects our commitment to continuous innovation as a key pillar for improvement. By providing cutting-edge services, we enhance DEWA’s position as one of the most distinguished organisations in ensuring the happiness of customers and all stakeholders,” said Al Tayer.

Global standard for evaluating the quality of digital services

The International Digital Customer Experience Standard is a global benchmark for evaluating the quality of digital services provided by major organisations. Its primary goals are to enhance customer experience and improve the efficiency of electronic services. The evaluation process entailed a comprehensive review of DEWA’s digital channels, field visits to Customer Happiness Centres and Future Customer Happiness Centres, as well as virtual tours using state-of-the-art technology.

Global leadership

Waleed bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence, emphasised that DEWA adopts the best global practices in designing and implementing innovative initiatives, with this commitment to excellence positioning it as a global benchmark in applying the highest standards of excellence across all its operations.

Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future, explained that DEWA enriches customer experiences through smart services supported by the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), allowing customers to seamlessly conduct their transactions anytime, anywhere.

DEWA has transformed its Customer Happiness Centres into 100% self-service facilities, allowing customers to complete transactions independently using smart devices. Customers can also communicate with employees from various divisions through video chat. The company provides all its services through various digital channels, including its virtual employee, Rammas, supported by ChatGPT, as well as DEWA’s Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon Alexa. DEWA is the first government utility in the world to provide its smart services on Amazon Alexa in Arabic.