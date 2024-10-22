

Dubai, UAE: As organizations and their volume of Microsoft 365 data grow, protecting sensitive data and managing access has become even more important. The need for strong security and governance practices is only intensified as more organizations leverage powerful AI tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot. Today Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE: RBRK) announces Rubrik Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) for Microsoft 365 Copilot to provide greater visibility and control of sensitive data, reduce the risk of exposure, and empower organizations to quickly and securely adopt Copilot.



”Organizations are facing significant pressure when it comes to improving security of their rapidly growing data,” said Mike Tornincasa, Chief Business Officer at Rubrik. “Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot helps safeguard those business-critical assets, allowing organizations to leverage the power of innovative tools like Copilot while maintaining a strong data security posture and ensuring cyber recovery–all within a comprehensive cyber resilience platform.”



Microsoft 365 Copilot is an AI-powered assistant that generates answers anchored in an organization’s business content to deliver highly relevant and contextual responses. To ensure Copilot surfaces only data which users have permissions to view, it follows the same data access controls already in place in Microsoft 365. Misconfigurations in these controls could lead to the exposure of sensitive data to unauthorized users.



To help mitigate this risk, Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is designed to provide the data visibility and control needed to ensure sensitive data is correctly classified, labeled, and segmented – and has the right access permissions. This enables organizations to leverage the power of Copilot while securing sensitive data from the risk of exposure.



Key Benefits of Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot:



Prepare your Microsoft 365 environment for secure Copilot adoption: Gain visibility and control of your Microsoft 365 data to help minimize privacy and governance risks, readying your environment for a Copilot rollout with an enhanced security posture.



Identify high-risk access permissions: Detect sensitive files with public or organization-wide access so you can remediate excessive permissions and prevent the exposure of sensitive data to unauthorized users when leveraging Copilot.



Ensure accurate data labeling: Identify and remediate missing or inaccurate data sensitivity labels to help prevent unauthorized user access to sensitive data when using Copilot.



“Microsoft is committed to enabling secure and intelligent productivity tools for our customers,” said Tony Surma, CTO, Americas Partners at Microsoft. “The introduction of Rubrik Data Security Posture Management for Microsoft 365 Copilot aligns with our mission by providing robust data visibility and control, enabling organizations to confidently leverage AI-driven capabilities while ensuring their sensitive data remains secure."



Rubrik DSPM for Microsoft 365 Copilot is now generally available. For more information, visit our site and schedule your Microsoft 365 Copilot Risk Assessment today.

