Dubai, United Arab Emirates: RSA Cross-Border (RSA XB), a newly independent startup spun out from RSA Global, emerges from stealth with a $1.5M seed round to scale its software-first solution for cross-border e-commerce, with an initial focus on India-to-UK, India-to-Europe, and India-to-GCC corridors. The round was solely committed by 21 Ventures, who led and fully backed the raise.

The spin-out has attracted serial technology founders Denis Konoplev (CEO) and Pavan Kumar TV (CTO) - both multiple-time exited operators - to lead the business, which has grown 10% week-over-week for the past twelve months.

At the core of RSA Cross-Border's model is a modular, plug-and-play approach to cross-border logistics for its customers - the freight forwarders, consolidators, and 3PLs that ship goods on behalf of online retailers. These customers launch their own end-to-end service across air freight, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery, choosing which legs to run on RSA's operations and vetted partners and which to keep with partners of their own. A proprietary technology platform orchestrates the handoffs across those legs and pools volumes - letting logistics companies of any size launch and optimise their own branded end-to-end networks.

Underneath that modular structure sits a layer of AI tooling that accelerates commercial and automates operational work that has historically made cross-border logistics slow and inconsistent. Logistics customers get faster, higher-quality services to bring to market and lower cost across the chain. The same tooling is made available to RSA Cross-Border's partners across the ecosystem - airlines, customs agents, and last-mile carriers - so companies operating logistics services can use AI tooling to enhance their own services without building the tech themselves.

Abhishek Shah, Co-Founder and Group CEO, RSA Global, said:

"RSA Cross-Border is where the group is betting on software-first logistics. This round is a validation of that thesis, and it gives us the capital to prove it at scale."

Denis Konoplev, Co-Founder and CEO, RSA Cross-Border, added:

"India is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in the world, and its logistics sector is going through a major shift - service providers are getting more sophisticated, building their own end-to-end networks, and going after the global market. We're here to provide them with the logistics services to create those networks, and the technology to scale them faster than ever before."

Jacob Isaev, General Partner, 21 Ventures, said:

"Cross-border logistics is critical infrastructure, yet it remains one of the most fragmented industries in the world. RSA Cross-Border is building the orchestration layer this market needs, aggregating volume and unlocking economics SMBs could never access alone. We're excited to back the team as they scale globally."

From its commercial headquarters in Dubai and operations in India, RSA XB will deploy the funding over 18 months to expand its AI platform, scale India capacity, and deepen its UK, Europe, and GCC corridor networks, with a follow-on round planned for late 2026.

ABOUT RSA CROSS-BORDER

RSA Cross-Border is the e-commerce technology arm of RSA Global. It gives freight forwarders, consolidators, and 3PLs the logistics services and AI platform to build and scale their own end-to-end cross-border networks - without being locked into someone else's stack.

ABOUT RSA GLOBAL

RSA Global is a Dubai-headquartered logistics group specializing in supply chain solutions across cold chain, contract logistics, and industrial services, with operations spanning multiple international markets.

ABOUT 21 VENTURES

21 Ventures is an early-stage fund leading Pre-Seed and Seed rounds across MENA. Focused on AI, FinTech, and Industrials, the firm partners closely with founders from day one to help them build category-defining companies in the region's fastest-growing sectors.

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Customers and partners: sales@rsaxb.com

Investor enquiries: investors@rsaxb.com

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Sharon D'silva

Sharon.dsilva@rsa.global / marketing@rsa.global

RSA Global | www.rsa.global