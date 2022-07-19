UAE, Dubai: RoyalJet Abu Dhabi, an award winning global leader in premium private aviation, has added yet another Boeing Business Jet (BBJ) to its fleet taking the total number of BBJs to 12. This makes RoyalJet the largest BBJ Operator in the world. The aircraft was acquired by the group in early 2022 and is now ready for charter after undergoing upgrades and technology enhancements in Basel, Switzerland over the past few months.

This BBJ boasts 23 passenger VVIP interior with a forward crew rest area, master bedroom with private lavatory and shower, and a mid-cabin open-plan lounge. It has been finished with custom made materials and state-of-the-art design configuration for best functionality and maximum comfort. The cabin can also sleep up to 12 in VVIP lie-flat seats and its queen-sized bed.

The aircraft was upgraded with special soundproofing to reduce in-flight noise levels, along with a low cabin altitude modification, special humidifiers and a HEPA filtration system. All designed to optimize health and comfort of our VIPs, meaning passengers will be more relaxed and fresher upon reaching their destination.

RoyalJet’s CEO Mohammed Husain Ahmed expressed his delight on the occasion, he said: “The pandemic period was a challenging one for most sectors including our industry which was also faced with many hurdles. However, since the recovery period last year, demand has exceeded supply in the premium aviation industry across the region. The overall health of the global private jet market has been going strong, and this growth is expected to reach greater heights in the coming months.”

“The UAE was one of the first countries to ease pandemic restrictions and put in place necessary measures to ensure the safety of its people, ensuring movement and the flow of trade. The country’s leadership has further committed itself to supporting tourism and global trade by investing in building a strong logistics sector. In line with their vision, we are actively looking to expand our operations by adding more aircrafts to our fleet to serve our premium clientele. Adding the new BBJ is a step in that direction,” he added.

To further enhance the onboard experience this aircraft is fitted with the latest technology and the best connectivity available in the market. This includes the very latest lighting, cabin management, and in-flight entertainment systems, complemented by a high-quality sound system including overhead speakers and subwoofers.

This aircraft is the longest-range BBJ in RoyalJet fleet, with auxiliary fuel tanks giving it the capability to fly non-stop for more than 12 hours and reach almost any destination globally with only one short fuel stop.

Last year, RoyalJet added an operational base at the Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) in a bid to expand its operations throughout UAE. The group’s DWC fleet includes Boeing Business Jets, VVIP Airliners and Bombardier Global 5000 corporate jets that are available for charter by business and leisure travellers directly into and out of Dubai. The DWC base in an addition to its existing bases at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Bateen International Airport (Abu Dhabi’s city airport).

About RoyalJet

The RoyalJet LLC is an Abu Dhabi owned and operated group of companies which leads the global premium private aviation sector and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan.

With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Group operates mainly from its Fixed Based Operations (FBO) / VIP Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport and the company and its employees hold multiple certifications and licenses issued by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the Bermuda Civil Aviation Authority.

The Group, through its Abu Dhabi and Bermuda entities, owns and/or operates 11 Boeing Business Jets and 3 Bombardier Global 5000/6000 aircraft, offering aircraft management, aircraft charter, aircraft leasing, medical evacuation flights, aircraft brokerage, flight support services, FBO services, aircraft maintenance, repair and CAMO services, aircraft acquisition and disposal services and VIP aviation consulting.

RoyalJet LLC is a founding member of the Middle East Business Aviation Association (MEBAA), a member of various other industry associations, and its flight and ground operations are certified by the International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) and under the Wyvern Wingman program. Its FBO is also a member of the industry leading Air Elite Network.

RoyalJet is also a proud multiple winner of the “World’s Leading Private Jet Charter” category at the annual World Travel Awards and its FBO has won multiple awards for its facilities and services.

https://www.royaljetgroup.com/

