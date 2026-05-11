The initiative builds on the traditions of British education, promoting intellectual inquiry, classical oracy, and articulate debate.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) has introduced academic societies, a long-standing tradition of British education, to its Dubai campus.

Launched through four Senior Academic Societies — the Colebrook Society (Medical Society), Gaselee Society (Philosophy Society), Parkhurst Society (Business Society) and Grey Society (Digital Society) –these student-led communities provide a platform for pupils to present ideas, examine complex questions and explore subjects beyond the boundaries of the classroom.

Through lectures, presentations and open discussions, students will engage with disciplines ranging from medicine and ethics to philosophy, enterprise and emerging technologies, while developing scholarly independence and skills in leadership, articulate debate and classical oracy. The societies form part of the school’s Scholarship and super-curriculum, which encourages pupils to venture into what educators describe as the “hinterland” of learning beyond prescribed lessons.

Drawing from 500 years of academic heritage of the Royal Grammar School Guildford, the programme reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing thoughtful and intellectually curious young people.

Matthew Pearce, Principal of Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, said: “Academic societies have long been a hallmark of the most distinguished British schools and universities, offering students a forum in which ideas can be explored freely and arguments tested with rigour and respect. At RGS Guildford Dubai, we are proud to introduce this tradition to our own community, creating spaces where curiosity is celebrated, debate is encouraged and intellectual confidence can flourish.”

Louise Ford, Head of Senior at Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai, added: “At RGS Guildford Dubai, we believe academic excellence is not simply the product of classroom study, but of a vibrant intellectual life. Our Societies Programme invites students to broaden their thinking, deepen their interests and cultivate the kind of scholarly independence that defines the very best of a British education. Whether aspiring medics, engineers, barristers or entrepreneurs, our students are given a platform in which to question, debate and discover.”

Central to the programme is the principle of “scholarship for all”, ensuring that opportunities for intellectual engagement are accessible to students across the Senior School. The programme is also designed to nurture the skills increasingly valued by universities and employers alike, including critical thinking, confident communication and the ability to engage thoughtfully with complex ideas.

Each society is named after distinguished former pupils of the Royal Grammar School Guildford whose achievements reflect the values of their respective fields. The Colebrook Society explores medicine and healthcare, the Gaselee Society focuses on philosophy, politics and law, the Parkhurst Society examines business and enterprise, while the Grey Society explores technology, artificial intelligence and digital ethics.

Looking ahead to the school’s first graduating cohort in the coming years, the school aims to grow the programme into a vibrant constellation of student-led societies that will become a defining feature of the RGS Guildford Dubai experience.

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About the Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai

The Royal Grammar School Guildford Dubai (RGSGD) is a British Curriculum school for boys and girls aged three to 18 years old. A bright new home of learning, the school opened with world-class facilities in August 2021 for pupils in Nursery and Primary years and the school will grow by year to welcome pupils from FS1 to Year 13. Sister school to the prestigious Royal Grammar School Guildford in the UK, RGSGD combines 500 years of pioneering heritage, innovation and academic excellence with a forward-looking approach to teaching and learning. Located within the Tilal Al Ghaf community development near Dubai’s Motor City, the goal at the RGSGD is to deliver a personalised and forward-thinking educational experience for all of its young people, and the cutting-edge, sustainable and inspiring campus supports every part of this. The school is owned and funded by Cognita, a leading global schools group who are establishing a presence in the Middle East with RGSGD as their flagship new school.

For more information please visit, www.rgsgd.com

About the Royal Grammar School Guildford

Located in the centre of historic Guildford, UK, the Royal Grammar School Guildford is an independent day school for pupils aged 11 to 18. Its preparatory department is the nearby RGS Prep for pupils aged 3-11. RGS dates its foundation from 1509 and has established a national reputation for academic excellence but also prides itself on its traditional values of decency and respect, supported by very strong extra-curricular activities. A dynamic and forward-thinking environment in which to learn, pupils develop flexibility of mind, resilience, leadership and teamwork and a range of skills appropriate for a rapidly changing, global landscape. RGS pupils emerge as confident, articulate and happy individuals who are prepared to meet the challenges of life at university and the future workplace. www.rgsg.co.uk

About Cognita

Launched in 2004, Cognita is an extraordinary community of schools that span 21 countries and share one common purpose: to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. With over 90 schools in Europe and the US, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, Cognita employs over 22,000 teaching and support staff in the care and education of more than 100,000 students across five regions and offers 14 academic curricula. Together, Cognita schools provide a uniquely global education that goes beyond grades, to develop all-round academic excellence – equipping young people with the agency, adaptability and positive attitudes that prepares them to grow, thrive and find their success in a rapidly evolving world.

Cognita Middle East has 14 schools within its portfolio, including: RGS Guildford Dubai, Repton Dubai, Repton Al Barsha and Repton Abu Dhabi, Horizon English School, Horizon International School, Ranches Primary School and Al Ain English Speaking School in the UAE, Dasman Bilingual School in Kuwait, Downe House Riyadh and King’s College Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Downe House Muscat and Cheltenham Muscat in Oman, and King’s College Doha in Qatar. www.cognita.com.