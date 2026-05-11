Sharjah - As part of its strategic efforts to advance and support digital transformation in the field of Geographic Information Systems, Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) has launched a specialised training programme in GIS and GeoAI applications using ESRI technologies.

The programme aims to enhance digital capabilities and build geospatial awareness among government entities, enabling them to leverage Geographic Information Systems technologies to support the emirate’s digital transformation journey. It includes spatial analytics applications, and smart dashboards that support geospatial data-driven decision-making.

The programme includes a comprehensive series of foundational and advanced training courses focused on the ESRI ArcGIS platform and its applications, equipping participants with practical skills in spatial data analysis and geospatial data management, thereby enhancing government performance efficiency and improving the effectiveness of service delivery.

The programme is implemented in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah and targets employees of government entities in the emirate. It runs over a full year through a series of specialised training workshops aimed at building sustainable and cumulative capabilities in this vital field.

H.E. Eng. Lamia Al Hosan Al Shamsi, Director of SDD, said: “Investing in building the digital capabilities of government talent is a fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable and impactful digital transformation. Through this programme, we are enabling government entities to leverage Geographic Information Systems and GeoAI technologies as strategic tools that support decision-making and enhance the efficiency of government operations. The intelligent use of geospatial data opens new horizons for understanding challenges and opportunities, and contributes to developing more integrated and innovative services, in line with Sharjah’s vision for a sustainable digital transformation that places people at the centre.”

She added: “This programme reflects the Government of Sharjah’s approach based on partnership and integration across sectors, driven by a firm belief that digital transformation is a shared responsibility that extends beyond any single entity or sector. It is built on effective collaboration, the exchange of expertise, knowledge transfer, and the adoption of global best practices, alongside continuous learning and capacity building.”

The launch of this programme reflects SDD’s commitment to continuously advancing an integrated digital ecosystem that empowers government entities to leverage advanced technologies, while reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading model in adopting innovative digital solutions across the region.

About Sharjah Digital Department

Sharjah Digital Department (SDD) leads the Emirate’s digital transformation journey by enhancing collaboration among government entities, strengthening data governance and cybersecurity, and driving innovation, based on a vision of “to be a people-first digital innovator.”

The Department focuses on improving services and enhancing quality of life sustainably through proactive, human-centred solutions powered by data and advanced technologies.

SDD also works to simplify procedures and transform services into integrated digital platforms that ensure a seamless and exceptional customer experience. Through initiatives such as the Sharjah Digital platform, and Aqari, SDD has established itself as a key driver of comprehensive digital transformation in the Emirate.