National initiative supported by NTDP unites NVIDIA, SDAIA, Elm and leading ecosystem partners to empower entrepreneurs, scale AI-native startups, and position Saudi Arabia as a global AI innovation hub

In a major step toward accelerating Saudi Arabia’s AI economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem, Blossom Accelerator initiative DominAite is a national AI scale accelerator designed to empower the Kingdom’s next generation of AI-native startups through strategic ecosystem collaborations with leading national and global technology players.

Supported by the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), DominAite brings together an unprecedented alliance of public and private sector collaborators, including NVIDIA, SDAIA, and Elm, combining world-class infrastructure, advanced AI expertise, digital enablement, and policy alignment to support entrepreneurs building scalable AI businesses from Saudi Arabia to the world.

“DominAite represents far more than a traditional accelerator program. It is a strategic AI ecosystem designed to empower ambitious founders with access to world-class infrastructure, national partnerships, advanced technical expertise, and growth opportunities that can truly scale innovation from Saudi Arabia to the global stage,” said Emon Shakoor. “By bringing together collaborators such as NVIDIA, SDAIA, and Elm, we are creating a powerful environment where entrepreneurs can build responsibly, innovate faster, and contribute directly to the Kingdom’s long-term digital transformation ambitions under Vision 2030.”

The initiative comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing AI and startup economies. According to recent industry projections, the Kingdom’s AI market is expected to contribute more than USD 135 billion to the national economy by 2030, accounting for nearly 12% of GDP, while Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem continues to witness record investment activity driven by Vision 2030, digital transformation initiatives, and increased government support for innovation and entrepreneurship.

Emon added saying: “As AI adoption accelerates globally, DominAite has been created to ensure that Saudi entrepreneurs and emerging technology founders are equipped not only with funding opportunities, but also with the technical capabilities, strategic partnerships, mentorship, and market access needed to scale competitively in an increasingly AI-driven economy. Additionally, our global collaborators NVIDIA, SDAIA, and Elm, will bring advanced capabilities across infrastructure, training, digital transformation, and enterprise integration. Together, these organizations are helping shape a robust AI ecosystem designed to support startup scalability, responsible innovation, and long-term economic growth within the Kingdom.”

NVIDIA will contribute targeted technical mentorship, training programs, and enablement sessions focused on generative AI, advanced model development, and next-generation computing technologies. Eligible startups will also have the opportunity to apply for the NVIDIA Inception Program, giving founders access to global startup resources, technical training, preferential infrastructure support, and international go-to-market opportunities.

Through its collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), DominAite will help founders navigate the rapidly evolving AI regulatory landscape while supporting the responsible development of emerging technologies. Startups participating in the accelerator will gain access to mentorship around governance, compliance, ethical AI development, and national data frameworks, alongside opportunities to integrate into Saudi Arabia’s broader data and AI ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Elm’s involvement strengthens the accelerator’s digital enablement capabilities, helping startups bridge innovation with enterprise and government transformation opportunities across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly digitizing sectors.

DominAite is designed to support early stage AI-native startups developing scalable solutions across sectors including fintech, healthcare, smart cities, sustainability, education, and enterprise technologies.

Beyond technical enablement, the accelerator provides founders with access to venture capital, strategic mentorship, enterprise partnerships, and pilot opportunities, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s vision to become a global hub for AI, entrepreneurship, and innovation-led growth.

Applications for the DominAite Accelerator Program are now open.

About DominAite

DominAite is an Accelerator Program backed by Blossom Capital and presented by Blossom Accelerator, with support from the National Technology Development Program (NTDP). The three-month highly curated accelerator is designed for early-stage AI-native startups, providing venture capital access, advanced technical enablement, enterprise and government pilot opportunities, market-entry support, and connectivity to MENA’s investor ecosystem.

About Blossom Accelerator

Blossom Accelerator is a leading innovation, investment, and market-entry platform operating at the intersection of startups, capital, corporates, and government. Since 2017, Blossom has supported founders across multiple continents, with a strong focus on deep technology, scalable ventures, and ecosystem-level impact.

About NTDP

The National Technology Development Program (NTDP) is one of Saudi Arabia’s flagship national programs dedicated to accelerating the Kingdom’s digital economy and strengthening its position as a global hub for emerging technologies. Through venture financing, incubation, acceleration, R&D collaboration, and international scaling programs, NTDP empowers entrepreneurs and technology companies to innovate and grow from Saudi Arabia to global markets.

Press Contacts

Huda Alzboun – Blossom Accelerator

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Zeina Akkawi – PAZ Marketing

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Kristie Templa – PAZ Marketing

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Jackie Hisita – PAZ Marketing

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