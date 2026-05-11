Chaired by H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the Board of Directors approved a bold new five-year strategy anchored in national resilience, food and water security, and the restoration of the UAE’s natural heritage

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Nature-WWF held its Annual General Assembly, bringing together its Board of Directors to mark the organisation’s 25th anniversary and shape the next chapter. Under the Chairmanship of H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, the Board formally approved a new 2030 strategy - a national roadmap for conservation, community resilience and sustainable livelihoods, rooted in the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the UAE’s enduring commitment to its land, seas and people.

The General Assembly was attended by the organisation’s Board of Directors, including: H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) and Chairman of the Executive Committee at EAD; H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; H.E. Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Majid Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Emirates Falconers’ Club; H.E. Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi; H.E. Helal Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; H.E. Eng. Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director General of Fujairah Municipality; Dr. Faraj A. Ahnish, Founding Partner, Hadef & Partners (UAE); and Major Ali Saqr Sultan Al Suweidi, President of the Emirates Marine Environmental Group.

The Assembly also welcomed H.E. Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Government Relations at the Executive Council of Sharjah, as a newly appointed Board Member - bringing deep institutional experience and a long-standing commitment to public service across the UAE.

The General Assembly was led by Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature–WWF, together with Chief Operating Officer Manal Bahman and Chief Conservation Officer Marina Antonopoulou.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, Chairman of Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “For 25 years, Emirates Nature–WWF has stood in service of this nation - in the belief that the strength of our country is inseparable from the health of our land, our waters and our wildlife. We are a resilient nation. We have shown that, time and again. And it is this same resilience - built into our farms, our coasts, our communities - that our strategy is designed to deepen and protect. We enter this next chapter with humility, with purpose and with pride in what we are building together, here, in the UAE.”

A National Strategy for Resilience and Restoration

Emirates Nature–WWF's vision is clear: people conserving nature, building resilient communities, and shaping sustainable livelihoods and economies. The organisation's newly approved 2030 strategy is built around three outcomes to deliver on that vision: safeguarding and regenerating nature by conserving and reviving critical ecosystems and biodiversity; accelerating climate action by advancing sustainable, low-carbon pathways that integrate climate and nature solutions into policy and practice; and catalysing resilient communities and livelihoods by delivering innovative, community-led models that support nature-positive enterprises and economic opportunity.

It is underpinned by four strategic pillars - Nature and Wildlife, Food and Water Security, Climate Action, and Resilience and Preparedness - and driven through deep local community engagement, citizen science and volunteerism, and an expanding coalition of partners across government, business and civil society.

The strategy places a particular emphasis on what is made, grown and restored in the UAE - from the revival of heritage mountain farms and traditional falaj irrigation systems, to the restoration of coastal fishing grounds and the conservation of mangrove ecosystems across the Emirates. It is a strategy that looks inward, as well as forward: investing in local communities, landscapes and traditional knowledge and cultural heritage.

Aligned with the UAE Cabinet’s priorities - including national food security, community wellbeing, and the resolve to emerge from every challenge stronger - the strategy is designed to deliver lasting, measurable impact at home. Emirates Nature–WWF is proud to be part of a growing national movement that recognises civil society and the non-profit sector as essential partners in the UAE's development.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature–WWF, commented: “This strategy is our commitment to the UAE - to its inhabitants, its land, its seas and its future. We are proud of what we have built over 25 years. And we are even more determined about what comes next. Every farm, every mangrove, every fishing ground we restore is part of this country’s resilience. We intend to grow that, together with our partners.”

25 Years of Impact: Highlights from 2025

The General Assembly reviewed a strong year of conservation achievement across the UAE: from the rediscovery of the Arabian Caracal at Wadi Wurayah National Park - a critically endangered species, unseen for years - to the restoration of traditional Emirati mountain farms and the creation of the UAE's first Shu'a fragrance line from locally grown Arabian Moringa, 2025 was a year of meaningful impact. Across the Emirates, over 270 community events were held, collecting 40,000 valuable data points about biodiversity and ecosystems for scientific research and 16,000 volunteer hours for nature. The full story of 2025 - told through 25 moments of conservation impact - is captured in the Emirates Nature–WWF 2025 Annual Report available here.

Rooted in the wisdom of Sheikh Zayed, guided by the vision of today's leadership, Emirates Nature–WWF moves forward in service of the land, the sea and the people of the UAE.

About Emirates Nature–WWF

Emirates Nature–WWF is an environmental NGO established to conserve the UAE’s natural heritage and build a future where people and nature thrive. Founded in 2001 by Honorary Founder and President H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the organisation works in association with WWF - one of the world’s largest and most respected independent conservation organisations. As a charity with a federal mandate, Emirates Nature–WWF places local communities at the heart of every initiative, operating as a trusted national platform for conservation, community resilience and environmental stewardship. For more information, visit emiratesnaturewwf.ae.