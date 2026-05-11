DUBAI, UAE: Union Coop has announced a strategic partnership with Peekabox, the UAE-based digital platform focused on reducing food waste, reinforcing its role in supporting the nation’s food security agenda while improving resource efficiency across its operations.

The initiative will begin within Union Coop’s bakery departments, where surplus fresh products at the end of each operational day will be made available to customers at discounted prices through Peekabox’s “Surprise Box” model. The approach ensures that quality products are utilized rather than lost, converting operational surplus into tangible value.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, stated that reducing food waste is no longer a secondary sustainability effort, but a core component of modern food system management.

“Food waste is not just an environmental issue, it is an efficiency issue,” he said. “Through this partnership, we are treating surplus as an opportunity. We are improving how we manage products, while delivering additional value to the community without compromising quality or availability.”

He added that the initiative will launch as a pilot program, with performance closely monitored before expanding across additional categories.

Peekabox enables users to purchase surplus food from restaurants, cafés, and retailers at reduced prices via its platform, supporting the circular economy and reducing food loss across the supply chain.

This collaboration is expected to strengthen consumer awareness around responsible consumption, while positioning the retail sector as an active contributor to food security, operational efficiency, and sustainable economic practices in the UAE.