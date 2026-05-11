Cairo: Beltone Venture Capital and UAE-based Citadel International Holdings’ joint fund have successfully exited Bosta, delivering an outstanding 75% IRR. This milestone marks another significant achievement in the fund’s investment journey and reinforces the strength of strategic partnerships, disciplined execution, and value creation. The transaction represents the fifth successful exit for Beltone Venture Capital since its inception in 2023, and the second exit through its joint fund with Citadel International Holdings.

Commenting on the milestone, Ali Mokhtar, CEO & Managing Partner of Beltone Venture Capital, said: “This successful exit demonstrates the strength of our joint fund with Citadel International Holdings and the impact of aligned capital and strategy. Delivering a 75% IRR reinforces our disciplined investment approach and our commitment to enabling and empowering growth across the region.”

Fadi Dahlan, Founder of Citadel International, added: “We see Egypt as a high-potential market for startup investment, driven by strong fundamentals and entrepreneurial talent. At Citadel International, we remain committed to investing in the Egyptian ecosystem. This exit reinforces our conviction in its ability to deliver sustainable growth and strong returns.”