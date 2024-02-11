Latest innovation for RCU gaming experience initiative sees AlUla inaugural debut on Roblox

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has expanded its gaming initiative with Quest for Hope, centred on conservation of the Arabian Leopard.

The game will exist simultaneously on the Roblox and Decentraland platforms. Players will join a quest to find Arabian Leopards and reintroduce them to the wild.

Quest for Hope echoes RCU’s commitment to conservation of the Arabian Leopard, a species that the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ranks as critically endangered in the wild.

RCU’s leopard-conservation measures include a captive-breeding programme at Taif, KSA, that has greeted several new cubs in recent years including one named Hope, born in 2022, and seven new additions during 2023.

The new challenge adds another layer of depth to RCU’s digital presence. Launched on the Metaverse in November 2022, from the start it has enabled virtual visitors to tour the interior of the monumental Tomb of Lihyan, Son of Kuza at Hegra – which UNESCO inscribed in 2008 as KSA’s first World Heritage Site.

Since its launch the Metaverse site has also added cutting-edge features such as a hot-air ballooning experience and a Saudi Tour cycling experience.

Visitors can join the quest on: www.questforhope.com

For media enquiries please contact publicrelations@rcu.gov.sa

About the Royal Commission for AlUla

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) was established by royal decree in July 2017 to preserve and develop AlUla, a region of outstanding natural and cultural significance in north-west Saudi Arabia. RCU’s long-term plan outlines a responsible, sustainable, and sensitive approach to urban and economic development that preserves the area’s natural and historic heritage while establishing AlUla as a desirable location to live, work, and visit. This encompasses a broad range of initiatives across archaeology, tourism, culture, education, and the arts, reflecting a commitment to meeting the economic diversification, local community empowerment, and heritage preservation priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 programme.