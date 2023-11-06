Celebrates 30th anniversary with 74 operating hotels and 47 properties currently under development adding another 10,017 keys to its portfolio.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and Türkiye, highlights its planned expansion in the United Kingdom and showcases its global portfolio of hotels and resorts at the World Travel Market (WTM) London.

Held from 6 to 8 November 2023 at the ExCeL London convention centre, the event provides Rotana with the ideal platform to engage with industry partners and stakeholders in the UK market.

Marking its 16th consecutive year of participation, Rotana is showcasing its significant growth across 30 years of operations, as well as its aggressive development pipeline. As it looks to expand its operations with 30 planned openings across the globe in the next three years, Rotana has signed several new openings in Europe.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Rotana will launch two new properties under its affordable hotel and serviced apartment brand, Centro. Opening in 2024, Centro New Malden and Centro Kingston are the first two properties that form part of a wider agreement to develop up to 1,500 keys over multiple sites across the greater London region, all under the Centro brand.

The hospitality group also marked its debut in Georgia with the upcoming Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa, Gonio. Expected to open in 2026, the five-star property with world-class amenities will add 600 keys to Rotana’s diverse global portfolio.

Commenting on the announcement, Eddy Tannous, Chief Operating Officer at Rotana, said: “The introduction of Rotana in these new markets is an exciting milestone and is poised to drive further brand recognition across our key source markets. Rotana has grown considerably over the last 30 years, now managing a portfolio of over 100 hotels. As we look to expand our presence around the globe, Rotana will continue to ensure the consistent delivery of ‘Treasured Time’ across its properties.”

Further building its African footprint, Rotana announced its foray into Senegal with a new Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana branded property. The 150-key hotel in Dakar will represent the height of elegant city living and is set to be completed by 2026. Rotana is also expected to make its debut in the Algerian market with the launch of Azure Rotana Resort & Spa in the port city of Oran in 2024.

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), Rotana signed four “Edge by Rotana” and one “Rayhaan by Rotana” properties in Riyadh, and an “Edge by Rotana” property in Al Baha. With these new signings, Rotana is on track to meet its ambitious goal to triple the number of rooms it currently runs in the Kingdom to 6,000 over the next four years.

Rotana currently operates 74 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye, serving more than six million guests per year. Its portfolio currently spans 19,602 keys and six superlative brands, including an impressive 10,159 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

