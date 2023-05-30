Scheduled to launch in 2026, the five-star property will add 600 keys to Rotana’s growing footprint globally.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Rotana, one of the leading hotel management companies in the region with over 100 properties across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, today announced the agreement signing for Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa Gonio, with one of the largest developers in Georgia, Pontus Capital. The luxury property located in the beach suburb of famous Batumi, is expected to open in 2026, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Integrating traditional architecture with modern living, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa boasts 600 spacious rooms offering unobstructed views of the natural landscape. Guests staying at the property will also enjoy access to world-class gaming at the grand casino. The five-star property will offer an additional range of services and amenities including a private beach, exquisite dining venues, a serene spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fully equipped wellness and fitness center as well as a dedicated interactive kids play zone.

Commenting on the announcement, Guy Hutchinson, President & CEO of Rotana, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Pontus Capital to debut the first Rotana branded five-star property in Georgia. Complete with glamourous architecture, a variety of fine-dining venues and elevated recreation facilities, Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa will deliver on our singular brand promise of ‘Treasured Time’ for guests and visitors alike. The 600-key property marks a significant milestone for Rotana as we continue to expand our footprint internationally with new regions in the pipeline, and we look forward to the property’s successful launch.”

A beautiful coastal town nestled along the Black Sea coast, Gonio is renowned for its picturesque beaches and luscious green mountains. Pontus Rotana Resort & Spa will provide a beautiful backdrop for visitors to enjoy while they relax on the private beach or explore the local town. Batumi International Airport is only seven minutes away from Gonio, Batumi center is 14 minutes, and it is short 10-minute drive to the Turkish border near Sarfi.

Irakli Varshalomidze, Managing Director from Pontus Capital, added: “We are pleased to welcome for the first time in Georgia, one of the largest hospitality management companies, Rotana, to help realize this vision and create an extraordinary getaway for all. Batumi, a truly all-four-season city with mesmerizing natural beauty, offering an attractive destination for visitors to experience Georgia. The Georgian culture and language have deep connections to the Arab world, making our partnership with Rotana a natural fit.”

Rotana currently operates 73 hotels in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Turkey, serving more than six million guests per year, including an impressive 10,012 keys across 36 hotels in the UAE alone.

About Rotana:

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

About Pontus Capital

Pontus Capital is a private equity JSC that invests in the fastest-growing sectors of the eastern European economy. It exposes investors to alternative asset classes with long-term investments and resilient businesses that lead to better returns.

Pontus Capital invests in opportunities globally across sectors and industries which contribute to the stable development of economies, including Hospitality and Real Estate, Construction, Advertising, and pharmaceutical industries.

Pontus Capital's investment strategy centers on identifying swift-growing sectors and backing tenacious businesses to attain superior stakeholder returns. Pontus Development, Pontus Capital's portfolio company, primarily focuses on the real estate and tourism sector. The company is developing a 5-star hotel on Gonio seaside's first line, 14 minutes from the center of Batumi, on the Georgian Black Sea coast. For more information, visit https://pontus.ge/.

