ROSHN founding partner sponsorship reflects commitment to best-in-class partnerships and enabling promising economic sectors in-line with Vision 2030

ROSHN leadership to share insights into integrating sustainability into future facing people-centric urban development

Riyadh: ROSHN, the Kingdom’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-funded giga-project, is a founding partner of the launch edition of Cityscape Global in Saudi Arabia, which opens in Riyadh today to showcase ‘The Future of Living.’

“Cityscape is the kind of best-in-class partner we’re committed to working with,” said David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO. “We’re delighted to be a founding partner of Cityscape’s first edition in Riyadh and proud to be a part of the world’s largest real estate forum coming to Saudi Arabia. In line with Vision 2030, we’re enabling and empowering promising economic sectors alongside driving forward our own goals as we work to attract further investment and interest to our communities and the Kingdom. We can’t wait to bring our new way of living to the forum and showcase how Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of building the future of living,

ROSHN’s activations at Cityscape will include a dedicated booth offering visitors visualizations of key ROSHN developments, including the recently launched around the Kingdom , alongside the opportunity to speak directly with the ROSHN sales team. Meanwhile, CEO David Grover and numerous other ROSHN spokespeople will participate in panel discussions, sharing expertise, insight, and knowledge from ROSHN’s groundbreaking work developing real estate projects at an unprecedented rate across the Kingdom.

ROSHN will also demonstrate its commitment to setting new standards for sustainability in mainstream development throughout the course of Cityscape with additional activations. These include the ROSHN Hackathon tech competition to identify and empower modern prop-tech technologies to solve environmental challenges in the real estate sector, and the launch of a live tree planting event at Cityscape as part of the ROSHN Green Initiative led by the group’s YUHYEEK Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Cityscape is a leading international real estate event featuring more than 200 speakers and over 180,000 expected attendees. The forum will run from 10th to 13th September at the Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Centre in Malham. Panels, presentations, and discussions will focus on four key pillars: Smart Cities for Tomorrow​; Digital Transformation; Accelerating the Kingdom; and a Developers Forum. In addition, participants can take part in networking events such as the ‘Institutional Investor Forum’ for future GCC real estate projects and the CityscapeWIRE (Women In Real Estate) series, designed to boost the careers of women in the industry. In addition, the Design and Architecture area showcases new trends to inspire the next generation of real estate leaders.

