Program graduates join ROSHN where 71% of the employees are Saudi citizens, reflecting the group’s commitment to Saudization goals

Riyadh: ROSHN Group, a PIF giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s leading real estate developer, has launched the third edition of its Himam graduate leadership program to enable, enhance and empower the next generation of Saudi leaders with the personal and professional skills and experience they need to thrive in the ambitious global economy of Vision 2030. Applications are now open until 15th October, 2023 to Saudi citizens who have recently graduated or have less than a year’s employment experience.

Himam is a holistic 18-month, three phase program combining internationally partnered academic programs with on-the-job training. alongside experienced and expert professionals within ROSHN to hone and expand participants’ skills. Himam offers participants the opportunity to interact with key individuals with extensive industry knowledge across multiple sectors, expanding horizons and broadening perspectives. Program graduates join ROSHN, the diverse and internationally awarded ‘Best Place to Work’ where Saudi citizens make around 70% of the workforce with around 40 other nationalities bring ideas and expertise from across the globe.

Nasreen Aldossary, Chief Human Resources Officer at ROSHN Group, said: “We are committed At ROSHN to empower talented Saudis to grow their skills, to provide them with the essential experience, and to fulfil their career’s ambitions in-line with our commitment to the 2030’s Vision, and our own Saudization goals. We believe that Himam’s participants will bring fresh perspectives and exciting new insights to ROSHN that are worthy of being incubated. Ensuring that as we grow, cross frontiers, and enter new markets, we are powered by a workforce equipped with expectational problem solving skills, a desire to succeed and grow, and a strong commitment to the ROSHN project and its values.

ROSHN’s Himam programme is designed to bring benefits to the entire company. Participants work with ROSHN’s upper, middle, and administrative teams in a way that allows them to share their ideas and unique perspectives, while gaining valuable personal and professional experience that will inform their entire careers. Select Himam graduates will also join ROSHN’s Youth Committee – which facilitates communication between experienced leadership and the ambitious new generation – giving these rising stars regular opportunities to meet with senior management to discuss their aspirations and contribute to the Group’s development. This approach has proved popular in the graduate job market: since its inception in 2021, Himam has grown consistently, with participation increasing by over 200% from 2021 to 2022, and more than 75 graduates from the program currently employed by ROSHN.

Candidates can apply online through the Himam website https://www.roshn.sa/en/himam from 5th to 15th October, 2023 to begin their journey. Following a series of online and in-person tests and interviews the program, begins on 25th November with 25 successful candidates joining ROSHN. Applicants must be Saudi citizens and have a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree; full eligibility requirements can be found on the Himam website.

ABOUT ROSHN GROUP

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted multi-asset class real estate developer, and a giga-project wholly owned by the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s integrated developments offer a new way of living, supported by amenities within walking distance as well as green spaces, sports hubs, cycle lanes, and living beyond walls. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, the Group is building at an unprecedented scale with a land bank of over 200 million sqm. The Group launched its flagship 20 million sqm community in Riyadh, SEDRA, in 2021 and delivered homes ahead of schedule, becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group went on to launch the 4 million sqm ALAROUS in Jeddah and announced two more integrated developments, WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm), and ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm). By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques. As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a human-centric approach to building sustainably, pursuing corporate excellence, and partnering with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit Roshn.sa