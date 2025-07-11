Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading multi-asset real estate developer and a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company, joins LIV Golf as Global Pillar Partner for 19 international tour stops during the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

As the two entities work together to modernize golf and accelerate the sport’s adoption, ROSHN Group and LIV Golf will champion youth access to golf and promote golf and education talent development. These initiatives will be delivered as a central part of Potential Unleashed, LIV Golf's sustainability and community engagement program in collaboration with ROSHN Group’s YUHYEEK CSR program.

At LIV Golf Andalucía, this collaboration launches the “Rising Stars” program, the first of its kind to recruit and train up to 20 young Saudi golfers over six months with mentorship from LIV Golf players and a Saudi-based golf training program. The Rising Stars children will have the opportunity to attend 2025 LIV Golf events in the UK and USA while preparing for professional-amateur events in the 2026 season.

Following ROSHN Group’s sponsorship of the 2022 and 2023 LIV Golf Jeddah events and LIV Golf Riyadh 2025, the Group is expanding its commitment to the sports sector internationally, fostering vibrant experiences, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s growing presence in global sports.

The Group has sponsored sporting events such as the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the country’s premier football league, the ROSHN Saudi League, and Al-Ittihad FC. ROSHN Group is developing two stadiums in support of Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

ROSHN Group’s YUHYEEK CSR program will align with LIV Golf’s Potential Unleashed to roll out additional initiatives and drive community impact for those keen to build their golf skills within society.

LIV Golf fans who want to learn about ROSHN Group will be treated to curated hospitality experiences, B2B hosting, and immersive on-site activities throughout the summer at five international events, LIV Golf Andalucía, LIV Golf UK, and three US stops, including the season finale, LIV Golf Michigan.