Abu Dhabi: Rosewood Abu Dhabi, the boutique luxury hotel perched on Al Maryah Island is ranked as Number 1 hotel in Abu Dhabi by CNBC’s Best Hotels for Business Travellers in 2022. With over 10,000 four- and five-star hotels across 117 locations analysed, the recognition cements the hotel’s reputation as a premium destination for the corporate sector and its business travellers.

A hotel for the discerning business traveller

From its picturesque position overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the intimate Rosewood Abu Dhabi offers an unrivalled location, outstanding business facilities, award-winning food and beverage options and exceptional customer service. Each of these factors was instrumental in the hotel achieving its ranking on CNBC's final list.

The Rosewood Abu Dhabi provides its business travellers with a hotel experience that feels more personalised and boutique. The hotel boasts seven on-site restaurants, lounges, and outstanding facilities, catering to the UAE and international business travellers' exacting standards.

For their dining experience, business travellers are invited to start their day with a fine selection of global breakfast offerings at the waterfront Aqua restaurant. Guests can enjoy the welcoming ambience of the Cantonese-inspired Dai Pai Dong for a flavourful and contemporary exploration of Asian cuisine. Ideal for informal working lunches or a satisfying end to the working day, the restaurant also features an enticing speakeasy-style bar – the Dragon's Tooth.

Exquisite afternoon teas and all-day dining can be savoured at the hotel's Majlis Lobby Lounge for casual business meetings and pleasure. Relaxing evening drinks can be taken at the open-air bar Glo, the tranquil enclave La Cava or the Hidden Bar with its famous gin library.

Enhancing the corporate traveller’s stay, guests are given access to a state-of-the-art boardroom to facilitate business meetings, while the sumptuous Sense, A Rosewood Spa provides holistic treatments for weary and stressed business travellers. Wellness can be further augmented during a stay courtesy of one-on-one appointments with a qualified personal trainer.

A prestigious accolade

“This achievement comes at the perfect time given Abu Dhabi’s growing business tourism, driven by recent government policies. With a ten-year strategy focusing on positioning Abu Dhabi as a MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions) hub, the Rosewood Abu Dhabi can serve as a trusted and highly ranked hotel for the influx of business travellers” says Ellen Aichelmann, Director of Sales.

CNBC's hotel rankings serve as a trusted and influential guide for busy businesspeople with limited time to research suitable hotels for their corporate city visits. With its inclusion on the published list and its number one position within the Abu Dhabi category, the Rosewood Abu Dhabi is set to benefit from this respected accolade.

About Rosewood Abu Dhabi:

A luxury five-star hotel featuring 189 spacious rooms and suites and 131 serviced residences, all with access to world-class services. The 34-storey landmark hotel is a dramatic modern structure inspired from the glistening Arabian Gulf and the vast desert that surrounds. It is strategically located on Al Maryah Island in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s new financial, shopping and dining hub, and features direct climate-controlled links to Abu Dhabi Global Market offices, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and The Galleria shopping mall Rosewood Abu Dhabi embraces Rosewood’s A Sense of Place® philosophy, reflecting the history, architecture, and sensibilities of Abu Dhabi. The hotel offers premium accommodations, Manor Club executive lounge, Sense, A Rosewood Spa, fitness center, outdoor pool, as well as fully equipped meeting facilities and eight distinctive restaurants and lounges.

For more information, please visit https://www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/abu-dhabi