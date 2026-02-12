One-of-one commission by Private Office Dubai honours Middle East’s cultural legacy

Inspired by mashrabiya latticework, a feature of traditional Arabian architecture

Gallery marquetry artwork mirrors geometric mashrabiya patterns

Mashrabiya design recurs as hand-painted, embroidered and illuminated motifs

Goodwood, West Sussex: Rolls-Royce Motor Cars continuously seeks to extend the vocabulary of contemporary craft, developing new techniques and materials to interpret time-honoured forms that resonate across generations and cultures. Phantom Arabesque speaks to that ambition, exploring Middle Eastern architectural heritage through a newly patented laser-engraving technique, developed at the Home of Rolls-Royce.

Curated by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Private Office Dubai, one of five invitation-only commissioning hubs in key global luxury destinations around the world, this one-of-one Phantom Extended celebrates the forms and geometry of traditional mashrabiya latticework – a defining feature of traditional houses, palaces and courtyards throughout the Middle East. The mashrabiya pattern is reinterpreted in various ways: as the first laser-engraved bonnet ever created for a Rolls-Royce, as an intricate Blackwood and Bolivar marquetry Gallery artwork, and as a suite of Bespoke motifs subtly placed throughout the motor car.

ARCHITECTURAL INSPIRATION

In an architectural setting, mashrabiya is built using intricately carved wooden screens that create privacy, allowing those inside to look out without being seen. The latticework also encourages airflow, providing natural cooling for the building’s interior. Decorative, functional and perfectly attuned to the region’s climate, these geometric forms are a hallmark of regional craftsmanship and architectural identity.

“Mashrabiya is one of the Middle East’s best-known and most enduring design languages. For Phantom Arabesque, we were inspired not only by its beauty but also by the privacy, light and airflow it creates. Our aim was to interpret these qualities in ways that feel both culturally rooted and unmistakably Rolls-Royce.”

Michelle Lusby, Bespoke Lead Designer, Private Office Dubai

LASER ENGRAVING: A NEW CRAFT FORM BY ROLLS-ROYCE

Phantom Arabesque is the first Rolls-Royce in history to be graced with a fully laser-engraved bonnet. This newly patented technique is the result of a five-year development programme led by the marque’s Exterior Surface Centre. It draws inspiration from the Italian sgraffito technique – the artistic practice of revealing contrasting layers of colour by precisely removing upper surfaces. Five years of experimentation, testing and calibration were required to perfect a process capable of delivering the depth, clarity and consistency demanded by Rolls-Royce artisans.

To achieve the effect, the bonnet is first painted in a darker colour, then sealed beneath multiple layers of clear coat before a lighter top layer is applied. The geometric mashrabiya pattern is then engraved to a depth of just 145–190 microns into the uppermost surface, revealing the darker tone beneath. The result is a richly textured, three-dimensional surface that catches the light and invites exploration: a pattern intended to be discovered by both the eye and the hand.

Each of the engraved areas is meticulously hand-sanded to ensure an even, sculptural finish. By integrating the pattern within the paint itself rather than applying it on top, this method achieves an exceptional level of refinement and durability, while variations in laser velocity and intensity create subtle visual shifts as light moves across the surface. The project brought together the full expertise of the Exterior Surface Centre, with every team contributing to the development of this new craft form.

“Laser engraving allows us to create a surface that is both technically precise and visually alive. Developing this patented process required years of experimentation by the entire team. Phantom Arabesque is the first expression of a technique that opens entirely new creative possibilities for future clients.”

Tobias Sicheneder, General Manager, Exterior Surface Centre

Phantom Arabesque is presented in a Bespoke two-tone finish, with the main body in Diamond Black and the upper surfaces in contrasting Silver. The same colour is used for the single hand-painted Short Coachline, which is elevated with a mashrabiya motif. The exterior is further enhanced with an illuminated Pantheon grille, set within a Dark Chrome surround and complemented by an uplit Spirit of Ecstasy figurine, as well as 22-inch part-polished alloy wheels.

INTERIOR: A STUDY IN COOL RESTRAINT

Phantom Arabesque’s interior centrepiece is presented within the Gallery, which runs the full width of the front fascia. An intricate Bespoke marquetry artwork crafted from Blackwood and Black Bolivar wood echoes the mashrabiya design cues and is subtly elevated with an offset clock presented in a complementary dark colourway.

The interior suite is finished in serene Selby Grey and Black leathers with Black seat piping and carpets, elevated by contrasting Black mashrabiya motifs embroidered on the front and rear headrests. Mesmerising Starlight Doors are trimmed with Selby Grey piping and Black contrast stitching. Illuminated treadplates bearing a cross-section of the bonnet engraving motif complete this landmark commission.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Arabesque was delivered to the commissioning client from the Middle East, taking its prominent place within their collection.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Phantom Extended: WLTP combined: CO2 emissions: 373-362 g/km; Fuel consumption: 17.2-17.7 mpg / 16.4-16.0 l/100km.

FURTHER INFORMATION

