Rocco Forte Hotels and Emerald Pine Capital are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the expansion of the Rocco Forte brand across Europe and the Middle East.

By combining Rocco Forte’s renowned operational excellence with Emerald Pine Capital's investment and asset management expertise, the collaboration creates a highly aligned team with deep capabilities across sourcing, underwriting, structuring and execution.

Together, the partners will pursue repositioning, value-add, and development opportunities in gateway cities and high-demand leisure destinations. The aim is to offer a differentiated and compelling proposition for investors and a streamlined and effective process for asset owners.

Charles Forte, Director of Development at Rocco Forte Hotels: "I am pleased to be able to announce our partnership with Emerald Pine Capital and I am confident that their years of experience and strong reputation within the financial world will further fortify our existing team and our expansionary efforts in Europe and beyond."

Fabrizio Grena, founding partner and CEO of Emerald Pine Capital: "As the luxury hospitality sector continues to evolve, we are delighted to partner with Rocco Forte to offer a distinctive combination of expertise and skill sets to our clients and partners. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality and long-term value creation in the hospitality space. We look forward to working with aligned partners on this exciting journey."

About Rocco Forte Hotels

Established by Sir Rocco Forte and his sister, Olga Polizzi in 1996, Rocco Forte Hotels is a collection of 15 individual hotels, resorts, residences and villas. All of the hotels are landmarks, both old and new, occupying magnificent buildings in exceptional locations. Led by a family who has been in hospitality for four generations, the hotels are united by their distinctive approach to service ensuring guests experience the best of the cities and surrounding areas. Rocco Forte Hotels comprises: Rocco Forte House, Milan; Hotel de la Ville, Hotel de Russie and Rocco Forte House, Rome; Hotel Savoy, Florence; Verdura Resort, Rocco Forte Private Villas and Villa Igiea, Sicily; Masseria Torre Maizza, Puglia; The Balmoral, Edinburgh; Brown's Hotel, London; The Charles Hotel, Munich; Hotel de Rome, Berlin; Hotel Amigo, Brussels and Hotel Astoria, St Petersburg. Future openings: The Carlton, Milan in 2025; Costa Smeralda, Sardinia and Palazzo Castelluccio, Noto in 2026; Palazzo Sirignano, Naples in 2027.

About Emerald Pine Capital

Emerald Pine Capital is an independent investment and asset management firm that sources, underwrites, executes, and manages real estate investments across Europe alongside institutional investors. Emerald Pine Capital was founded by Fabrizio Grena and Alessandro Ferrante, who worked together for several years at Goldman Sachs focusing on real estate direct investments, platforms, special situations and loan portfolios, deploying over €10bn of capital during their 30 years of combined investment experience.